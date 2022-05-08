The Trailer For Selling Sunset's Spinoff Selling The OC Brings New Drama

Selling Sunset fans have a whole new show to look forward to, because Netflix dropped an official teaser for the drama-filled spinoff Selling the OC on Friday, May 6 that previews so many juicy moments to come in the new realtor reality show. The preview, which was unveiled during the reunion episode of Selling Sunset Season 5, includes clips from the first season as well as introducing the lineup of new real estate agents in the Oppenheim Group’s Orange County office. If you’re ready to binge watch all the drama in sunny Southern California, here’s a look at everything we know about Selling the OC, including the release date, trailer, cast, and more.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates about Selling the OC ever since Netflix first announced the second spinoff to Selling Sunset in November 2021 (of course, the first spinoff was Selling Tampa). ICYDK, Selling the OC will follow the founders of the Oppenheim Group, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, as they open a brand new office in Newport Beach, California. In the new teaser that dropped during the Selling Sunset reunion, it looks like there’s plenty to get excited about when the Selling Sunset franchise branches out to Orange County. Just like its predecessors, the upcoming series will follow a group of top real estate agents as they sell luxurious homes — and naturally, there’s plenty of drama and tension to come as they tackle the ups and downs of the market. Check out all the details about Selling the OC.

Selling The OC Release Date

Netflix has not announced an official release date of Selling the OC yet, but it looks like it will drop before the end of 2022.

Selling The OC Trailer

The first trailer promises plenty of office gossip, parties, and of course, beautiful homes. The clip begins with a group of real estate agents on a beach-view property announcing, "This is OC real estate!" Then there’s a montage of juicy clips from the seasons, including mentions of an affair and real estate agent rivalries as they compete to establish themselves.

Selling The OC Cast

The Selling the OC cast includes a whole slew of new real estate agents, including Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland. Of course, the stars of the OG series, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, will make appearances as they run their new office in Orange County.

Selling The OC Updates

According to Netflix Life, the show appears to have wrapped up filming and has been confirmed to drop in 2022, so it should be coming soon.