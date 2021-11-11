Selling Sunset Is Doing Another Spinoff In The O.C.

When Netflix’s Selling Sunset arrived in 2019, it was an instant hit. The combination of gawking at unaffordable real estate and petty drama between those who sell it proved irresistible to fans. (The fact that it also had tie-ins to mega-popular HGTV series Flip or Flop didn’t hurt either.) But perhaps the true sign of a show’s value in streaming is how many spinoffs can it create, and Netflix’s Selling The O.C. is another step in a Selling empire.

With Season 4 of Selling Sunset already on the way and Season 5 greenlit for 2022, it was only a matter of time before Netflix started looking to be Selling in other places. And Jason Oppenheim, the owner of Selling Sunset’s successful real estate firm, the Oppenheim Group, is ready for the challenge. Oppenheim is expanding his business, opening a brand-new office in Newport Beach, California. And Netflix is happy to follow, cameras rolling, to capture all the ups and downs of launching into a new market during this period of real estate prices on an upswing.

But Jason won’t be the only one rolling out of the Sunset Strip and into the fabled Orange County and its gorgeous mansions. Here’s everything fans should know about Selling The O.C.

Selling The O.C. Cast

Netflix

The new series plans to spinoff using the head boss from Selling Sunset, Jason Oppenheim, as he opens the new office. His bevy of real estate agents will include three new faces not prominently featured in Selling Sunset as of yet: Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall.

The Variety article announcing the spinoff notes “other agents” will also appear, but it is unclear if there will be Selling Sunset crossovers. Chrishell Strause, for example, is currently dating Oppenheim but is not listed to appear on the series. Heather Rae El Moussa (the series’ HGTV crossover who recently married Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa) is listed on the Newport Beach real estate agent page, but is also not mentioned as a cast member. Fans will have to wait and see if either begins doing double duty on both shows.

Selling The O.C. Trailer

Since the series has only just begun production, there’s no trailer as of yet. But fans can hopefully look forward to one by early 2022.

Selling The O.C. Release Date

Selling The O.C. does not yet have a release date, but with Selling Sunset currently popping out two series a year about every six months, fans can expect that this new show will probably arrive in the first half of 2022.

Selling Sunset Season 1-3 are streaming on Netflix. Season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.