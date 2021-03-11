Streaming
Heather Rae Young on Netflix's 'Selling Sunset'

We Finally Know When Selling Sunset Season 4 Is Coming To Netflix

It's soon!

By Rachel Varina
Are you ready for more high-end houses, luxe lifestyles, and lots of drama? Well, you're in luck, because your favorite real estate reality show is officially coming back. Netflix has ordered not one, but two (!!) more seasons of Selling Sunset, guaranteeing the series will go until at least Season 5. But before that comes Selling Sunset Season 4, whose premiere date might be sooner than you think.

Selling Sunset premiered in March 2019, and Netflix released Season 2 on May 22, 2020. The show was such a hit that on the same day Season 2 came out, it was renewed for a third season. Then, in July 2020, ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn told Grazia the show was "definitely going to get picked up" for a Season 4, which honestly just proves: You should never doubt Christine Quinn.

So, while pretty much everyone was expecting a Season 4, what's going to go down during the season is up in the air. Considering filming for the final episode of Season 3 took place in October 2019, there are two whole years’ worth of drama to catch up on. From new boyfriends to babies, wedding plans to maybe even selling a few houses, here's what fans can look forward to heading into Season 4:

Selling Sunset Season 4 Premiere Date

On Oct. 20, the cast of Selling Sunset took to social media to share the big news regarding the Season 4 premiere. Mary Fitzgerald posted on Instagram saying: “SAVE THE DATE! Wednesday, November 24, catch us back on the big screen for the newest season of SELLING SUNSET! 💫 We can’t wait for you guys to see it!”

The news comes just over a month away from the Nov. 24 premiere, and considering how long it’s been since fans have seen the cast onscreen, there are definitely a lot of storylines viewers need to be filled in on. In a March 8 exclusive, Quinn told Entertainment Tonight, "I assure you it's going to be juicy when it happens. That's for sure ... There's nothing that's going to be missed."

Selling Sunset Season 4 Cast

Expect to see your favorite cast members in Season 4, since Netflix confirmed Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Chrishell Stause, and Quinn, as well as their boss Jason Oppenheim, will all be returning to your screen. Jason’s twin brother, Brett, is also expected to appear onscreen, even though he left The Oppenheim Group in 2020.

Selling Sunset Season 4 Trailer

Netflix

Unfortunately, there's no trailer to watch as of Oct. 21, but considering the new season is dropping soon, chances are it won't be too long before a glam AF teaser comes out. The Season 3 trailer dropped two weeks before the release, so an official look at Season 4 will probably be released around mid-November.

Selling Sunset Season 4 Storylines

There's a lot fans need to be filled in on since the Season 3 finale, and according to Quinn, viewers are going to get all the details. The last fans saw of the Oppenheim Group's agents, Quinn had just said "I do" while Stause was in the thick of her divorce with This Is Us star Justin Hartley. Young was dating Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa (to whom she's now engaged), and Potratz was feeling the heat while trying to sell a $75 million house.

Going into Season 4, fans will probably get a glimpse of Stause's dating life post-divorce (which includes becoming a couple with her boss, Jason), Young's wedding plans, Potratz's journey joining rival agency Douglas Elliman, Quinn's pregnancy/new motherhood, and Brett’s split from the brokerage... plus plenty of extra drama thrown into the mix. Selling houses has never been so magnificently messy!

Stay tuned for more Selling Sunset updates. In the meantime, you can get a refresher by rewatching Selling Sunset Seasons 1 to 3 on Netflix.