We Finally Know When Selling Sunset Season 4 Is Coming To Netflix

Are you ready for more high-end houses, luxe lifestyles, and lots of drama? Well, you're in luck, because your favorite real estate reality show is officially coming back. Netflix has ordered not one, but two (!!) more seasons of Selling Sunset, guaranteeing the series will go until at least Season 5. But before that comes Selling Sunset Season 4, whose premiere date might be sooner than you think.

Selling Sunset premiered in March 2019, and Netflix released Season 2 on May 22, 2020. The show was such a hit that on the same day Season 2 came out, it was renewed for a third season. Then, in July 2020, ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn told Grazia the show was "definitely going to get picked up" for a Season 4, which honestly just proves: You should never doubt Christine Quinn.

So, while pretty much everyone was expecting a Season 4, what's going to go down during the season is up in the air. Considering filming for the final episode of Season 3 took place in October 2019, there are two whole years’ worth of drama to catch up on. From new boyfriends to babies, wedding plans to maybe even selling a few houses, here's what fans can look forward to heading into Season 4:

Selling Sunset Season 4 Premiere Date On Oct. 20, the cast of Selling Sunset took to social media to share the big news regarding the Season 4 premiere. Mary Fitzgerald posted on Instagram saying: “SAVE THE DATE! Wednesday, November 24, catch us back on the big screen for the newest season of SELLING SUNSET! 💫 We can’t wait for you guys to see it!” The news comes just over a month away from the Nov. 24 premiere, and considering how long it’s been since fans have seen the cast onscreen, there are definitely a lot of storylines viewers need to be filled in on. In a March 8 exclusive, Quinn told Entertainment Tonight, "I assure you it's going to be juicy when it happens. That's for sure ... There's nothing that's going to be missed."

Selling Sunset Season 4 Cast Expect to see your favorite cast members in Season 4, since Netflix confirmed Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Chrishell Stause, and Quinn, as well as their boss Jason Oppenheim, will all be returning to your screen. Jason’s twin brother, Brett, is also expected to appear onscreen, even though he left The Oppenheim Group in 2020.