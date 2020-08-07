With frenemy fights, endless drama, and ultra-expensive Los Angeles properties, it's easy to see why Selling Sunset is such a hit. The series follows the agents of The Oppenheim Group (a successful brokerage in L.A.) who not only sell glamorous properties, but also live über-glam lives as well. As Season 3 ended on a celebrity-infused cliffhanger, fans are eager to know if there will be a Selling Sunset Season 4 on Netflix anytime soon.

Warning: Light spoilers for Season 3 of Selling Sunset follow. One of the biggest plot points viewers were eager to get the dirt on in Season 3 was Chrishell Stause's divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley. The couple got married in Oct. 2017; two years later, in Nov. 2019, Hartley filed for divorce. While fans knew this happened prior to Season 3's release, watching it unfold onscreen was shocking to both viewers and Stause alike. "If I’m being 100% honest with you, it’s friggin’ awkward," she told ET Canada in May about having this personal moment filmed for all to see. "[The cameras] were there and some of it is going to be shown, and I’m dreading that."

During Episode ^, things got real when Stause told co-star Mary Fitzgerald that she learned about her divorce in a pretty impersonal way. "I found out because he texted me that we were filed," she said. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

Netflix

Despite the gut-wrenching experience of going through a divorce on-screen, Stause still managed to attend the opulent wedding of co-star Christine Quinn — and to be honest, "opulent" might even be an understatement. The nuptials seemed straight out of Fifty Shades, with Quinn rocking a sexy black wedding dress, snow falling from the ceiling, and live swans dancing around the venue.

Netflix

As for whether fans will get more Sunset drama, nothing official has been announced as of Aug. 6. Luckily, in an interview published to Grazia on July 29, Quinn said she thinks the odds of renewal are in viewers' favor. "With Season 2 being in the Top 10 [on Netflix], I think we're definitely going to get picked up," she said. Selling Sunset premiered in March 2019, and Netflix released Season 2 on May 22, 2020. The series was already such a hit, it was actually renewed for a third season on the same day Season 2 was released.

Unfortunately, if the show does come back for Season 4, production probably won't start up until 2021. "Everything has been set back due to COVID. We're going to shoot next year, now, I'm hearing," Quinn said. "We have such a big production, there's so many people on our crew. I don't think we'd be filming this year."

Considering filming for the the final episode of Season 3 took place in October 2019, there's almost a year's worth of drama fans want to be cued into. Here's hoping Season 4 is announced ASAP so fans can see what's next for the fabulous Oppenheim group.

Selling Sunset Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.