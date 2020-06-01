'Selling Sunset' Season 3 Will Show Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley's Divorce

There's trouble in paradise... or trouble on Sunset, rather. In a preview of what's to come after Season 2 of Selling Sunset, fans saw real estate agent Chrishell Stause hit a few bumps in her marriage with This Is Us star Justin Hartley. As fans who follow the two celebs IRL will know, the couple split in 2019, and now it appears Selling Sunset Season 3 will show Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's divorce filings, and what led to them.

Stause and Hartley were together for six years — they dated for four years, and were married for two — before Hartley officially filed for divorce in November 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences." While the end to any relationship is never easy, it's clear from the Season 3 teaser (which premiered at the end of Season 2 finale) that Selling Sunset is going to catch the emotional moments that will come with this situation.

In the teaser, Stause's emotions come out. "I'm just kind of in shock with it all. It's just a lot all at once because the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?" Stause cried to fellow Openheim Group realtor Mary Fitzgerald.

Netflix

Right now, it's still pretty unclear why Hartley and Stause broke up, but Season 3 will reveal more details, but for now, a ton of questions remain: Will Stause address the reason behind the split what happened? Will Hartley explain his side of the story? Will the fact that Hartley is already reportedly dating his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas make things more drama filled? That is all left to be seen when Selling Sunset Season 3 comes later this summer.

"It's obviously not something that I am looking forward to, but it does follow our real life," Stause told Entertainment Tonight about what's to come in Season 3. "Where the show picks up, that was my life and unfortunately you are going to follow the journey of that — the good and the bad."

Selling Sunset Season 3 will debut on Netflix on August 7, 2020.