Selling Sunset is what to watch if you need to transport yourself to a world of extreme luxury — with a heavy population of drama. The Netflix show follows a group of high-end real estate agents in the Hollywood Hills who sell some pretty glamorous properties, but it's not all about the big, sprawling homes. The Selling Sunset cast's Instagrams prove their lives are just as charmed as the homes they're selling.

Season 1 of Selling Sunset debuted as a Netflix original reality show in March 2019. After a successful first round of episodes, its renewal was announced in April 2020, and Season 2 of the show dropped on May 22 this year. The series follows the agents at the Oppenheim group — a successful brokerage in Los Angeles, particularly when it comes to expensive properties — as they navigate the cutthroat nature of the real estate world and the drama within their own lives.

Everyone on the show always appears groomed to perfection, and their clothing, cars, and significant others are just as beautiful. Since Selling Sunset only has 10 episodes per season, fans are eager to check out the cast's Instagram profiles to get a closer look into these agents' sparkly lives.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary is one of the Oppenheim Group's leading realtors, and her passion for real estate is obvious on her Instagram. Her photos include gorgeous pics of the homes she's selling, shots with her fellow Oppenheim Group realtors, behind-the-scenes peeks of Selling Sunset, and poses with her French model hubby Romain (who is also featured on the show).

Christine Quinn

Christine's Instagram shows she's so much more than a real estate agent. She's got some major modeling skills, which is featured in most of her pics on IG. Her Instagram highlights display her luxurious travels around the world, on boats, and more. She's also not afraid to try adventurous clothing styles, which she seems to love flaunting.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell's Instagram features a good mix of pics that give fans a sense of her life and personality. In addition to posting photos of her real estate endeavors, she also shows off her acting chops, takes fire selfies, and even makes fun of herself in memes and playful captions.

Heather Young

Heather's relationship with HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is a major part of Selling Sunset Season 2, and it's clear from her IG these two are pretty into one another. They spend time on boats, flip houses as a team, and now live together.

Maya Vander

Maya's a dog mom, human mom, and pilates enthusiast — three facts she displays in her pics. Oh, and she sells some pretty cool houses too.

Davina Potratz

Davina's IG is pretty inspirational. Most of her pics feature positive captions, and she often includes sweet messages to her "friends," aka her followers, along with them.

Amanza Smith

Amanza's playfulness comes out in her IG pics. She's not afraid to joke about her workout habits, dance in public, or hit some silly poses with her Oppenheim Group pals.

Romain Bonnet

Romain isn't an agent, but he's on Selling Sunset quite a bit because he's Mary's new husband. Also, he's a model, so you know his pics are on-point.

Brett Oppenheim

Brett, one of the co-creators of the Oppenheim group, doesn't post a whole lot, but when he does share a photo, it often features his real estate pals posing in fancy restaurants and clubs.

Jason Oppenheim

Jason, the other twin behind the Oppenheim Group, has a 'gram that mostly shows pics of all of the gorgeous homes he's selling. But it's also pretty clear someone is excited about his Selling Sunset Netflix deal — and I mean, who can blame him?

Selling Sunset Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.