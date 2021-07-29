Chrishell Just Went IG Official With Her Selling Sunset Boss Jason

Following her drama-filled split with Keo Motsepe, Selling Sunset’s resident sweetheart has a new man in her life. Chrishell Stause is dating Jason Oppenheim, her Selling Sunset co-star, and she appears to be very happy with how things are going. The reality TV star posted a few PDA-filled pics of herself and her boss having fun together in Italy on July 28, and it wasn’t long before Oppenheim confirmed the romance himself during an interview with People.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," the real estate broker said. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together." If you’re a Selling Sunset fan, then you know Stause and Oppenheim already have a great working relationship, and even though the Palo Alto native is Stause's boss at the real estate firm, they exchange plenty of playful banter on the show. “They are happy together,” a representative for Stause told People, adding that the pair got together sometime during the summer.

The relationship may be new, but it seems like they already have their fellow cast members’ support. "Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!" Mary Fitzgerald commented on Stause’s post, while Fitzgerald’s husband, Romain Bonnet, jokingly wrote, “So happy for you guys! Finally, people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.” (ICYMI, Fitzgerald and Oppenheim used to date.) Oppenheim’s twin brother Brett also slid into Stause’s comments to write, “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

Stause and Oppenheim are currently on vacation in Capri with several other Selling Sunset cast members, including Amanza Smith, Oppenheim’s brother Brett, Fitzgerald, Bonnet, and model Tina Louise, who has been linked romantically to Brett Oppenheim. The cast's Mediterranean getaway comes during a break in filming between Season 4 and Season 5 of Selling Sunset, so while Stause and Oppenheim’s budding relationship probably won’t be featured on Season 4, it's likely to play out on screen during Season 5.

Before starting up her romance with Oppenheim, Stause was in a relationship Motsepe, who’s a Dancing With the Stars pro. The two first got together in December 2020, but they ended up calling it quits only three months later. The news was pretty heartbreaking for all of Stause’s fans, as they were rooting for her to love again after her ex-husband Justin Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019.

However, good fortune seems to favor Stause, because she and Oppenheim look like the perfect match. I don’t know about you all, but I can’t wait to (hopefully) watch their romance unfold in Season 5.