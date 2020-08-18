If you're a Selling Sunset fan, then you know the agents at The Oppenheim Group love making trouble just as much as they love earning commission. Season 3 of the Netflix reality series mostly focused on Chrishell Stause's divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, but there was still plenty of drama within the office, and Christine Quinn's quote about Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald only fans the flames. During an August 2020 interview on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the queen bee of the office talked about Oppenheim's blatant favoritism of Fitzgerald and — according to Quinn — it's due to the fact they're "both in love with each other... in a platonic way." Hmm...

Throughout Season 3, Quinn — along with fellow agents Maya Vander and Heather Rae Young — became just a bit frustrated with Oppenheim and Fitzgerald's close relationship. After all, the two used to date, and Quinn suspects Oppenheim's favoritism is tied to his romantic history with Fitzgerald. As Quinn explained to Hirsch on the podcast, "Mary gets every single listing. Jason just doesn't want to do work so he just gives it to her. And it's just so frustrating — he doesn't give it to anyone else." Fitzgerald's husband, Romain Bonnet, may not care that she used to date her boss, but Quinn certainly does.

According to Fitzgerald's IG, it seems like she and Oppenheim dated sometime in 2014. Though it's unclear how long they dated, it was apparently serious enough for the couple to adopt two dogs together — one of whom they adopted after Fitzgerald had already moved on to Bonnet. Despite their breakup, the two remain besties, and Oppenheim even stood beside Fitzgerald on her wedding day. And while Oppenheim claims he consistently provides his ex with new listings because of her talent, the other agents aren't convinced.

During her appearance Hirsch's podcast, Quinn spoke about how Oppenheim and Fitzgerald "have this really strong relationship and connection," and "have a very different bond that they've always had," which is very different from Oppenheim's bond with his other employees. To clarify, Hirsch said, "If [Oppenheim] wanted to wife anyone up, it would be [Fitzgerald]," and Quinn replied, "Definitely." Though Quinn said she would consider leaving the show if the favoritism continues, don't worry — it doesn't seem like she's going anywhere just yet.

@Netflix, can we get an update on Selling Sunset Season 4, please?