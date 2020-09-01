Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet's Relationship Timeline Is Confusing

If there's any couple to root for on Selling Sunset, it's Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet. Over the course of the show's three seasons, viewers got to see the realtor and the French model get engaged, get married, talk about starting a family, and fall even more in love. Save for a few squabbles over whether to invite Davina Potratz to their wedding and what actually went down during Bonnet's Las Vegas Bachelor party, the couple is rarely the source of drama on the show. However, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet's relationship timeline isn't quite presented correctly in the series. TBH, it's kind of looks like a straight-up lie.

Season 1 (which filmed in June 2018 and dropped on Netflix in March 2019) showed Fitzgerald and Bonnet's one-year dating anniversary and subsequent engagement, but only one of those things actually occurred around that time. Weirdly enough, the couple tied the knot before filming even started on the show, and they'd already celebrated one year of marriage before the series premiered. (And here I thought reality TV always reflected reality!) Despite Bonnet appearing in nearly every episode, his relationship with Fitzgerald is kind of a mystery, so here's an (accurate) timeline of their love story.

They Started Dating In June 2017 According to a Sept. 2019 Instagram posted by Bonnet, he and Fitzgerald met only two days after he arrived in Los Angeles from France to pursue more modeling opportunities. "Romain flew out to look at some homes in the area and I was his agent! We hit it off from there," Fitzgerald explained to Women's Heath in August 2020. "His modeling agency encouraged him to relocate because of all the bookings in the L.A. area." Bonnet made his first appearance on Fitzgerald's IG grid in July 2017, and on Jan. 30, 2018, Fitzgerald took to Instagram to wish Bonnet a happy seven months, which means they started dating on or around June 30, 2017. The couple also had their one-year dating anniversary dinner during Season 1 of Selling Sunset, which began filming in June 2018.

They Had A Courthouse Wedding In March 2018 Though it's unclear when Fitzgerald and Bonnet got engaged, I do know it didn't actually happen while Season 1 of Selling Sunset was still in production. In fact, the two were already married by the time the series started filming. "Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term," a rep for Fitzgerald told People in August 2020. "In their minds, they weren't properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show." According to a marriage license obtained by TMZ, Fitzgerald and Bonnet officially got hitched on March 9, 2018 at the Ventura County Courthouse. The couple's friend Nicole Young — who later officiated their televised wedding — served as the witness. (You can even peep Fitzgerald's ring in one of her IG pics from August 2018). On March 11, 2020, Fitzgerald posted a pic on Instagram in honor of their "anniversary," likely alluding to their second (official) wedding anniversary.

Fitzgerald Met Bonnet's Family In February 2019 Nearly a year after their civil union, Fitzgerald flew with Bonnet to France in order to meet his family for the first time. Fitzgerald shared several photos from the trip on Instagram, including one pic from a night spent salsa dancing with her "new brother- and sisters-in-law."

Bonnet Upgraded Fitzgerald's Ring In April 2019 On March 22, 2019, Selling Sunset Season 1 dropped on Netflix, which showed the couple's staged engagement and Fitzgerald's coworkers' super awkward reaction to her moissanite engagement ring. Just a few weeks after the series debuted, Bonnet upgraded Fitzgerald's ring, and in April 2019, she showed off her new sparkler on Insta. "Bling bling!!! Finally got my diamond, so @themayavander you can stop reading Wikipedia now to figure out what Moissanite is! 🤣💍💎 Lol," she jokingly captioned the post.