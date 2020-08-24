When Did Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet Get Married? 'Selling Sunset' Is Misleading

Selling Sunset fans may think they know when Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet got married, but it turns out they're — uh, how do I put this gently? — wrong. While the show made it appear as though the two tied the knot recently, they actually got married over a year before the televised ceremony took place. That said, the pair still view their televised nuptials as their real wedding. "In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show," a rep for the couple reportedly told multiple publications, including Entertainment Tonight and People, on Aug. 23.

And don't feel too left out because their friends and family apparently weren't even in on the secret. "Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term," the rep explained.

Per Entertainment Tonight, "their televised wedding took place in Los Angeles in October 2019." But according to the marriage license reporters at TMZ were reportedly able to get their hands on, the couple actually got married 19 months prior on March 9, 2018 at the Ventura Courthouse.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This means that when viewers first watched Bonnet propose to Fitzgerald during the first season of Selling Sunset, which premiered in March 2019, the two were actually already married. Same obviously goes for when fans watched them plan their wedding during the second season, which came out in May 2020.

I guess that's showbiz.

Fitzgerald gushed about her televised wedding during a May interview with People. "It was our dream wedding," she told People on May 20. "Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that's what we did."

Next on the couple's agenda is children. During an Aug. 8 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fitzgerald revealed the two have even taken some measures that weren't featured on the show. "We went to a fertility clinic. I got everything checked, and we filmed actually me doing all of that, it just didn't make it on the show," she shared. "I'm good to go, I just haven't done the process yet, which I keep kicking myself for, because now I'm 40 and they said, 'Don't go beyond 40.' But again, I haven't had time. So I'm working on that."

Honestly, who cares when they officially got married? All I care about is that they're happy and in love, which they definitely seem to be.