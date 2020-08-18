Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause's Relationship Timeline Is Bittersweet

Hartley shocked fans by filing for divorce from his wife of two years on Nov. 22, 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences," according the Los Angeles Superior Court online docket. He also listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, even though he wished Stause a happy birthday on Instagram with a sweet post just about two weeks later on July 21. The couple also stepped out together on several occasions between July 8 and Nov. 22, with their last public outing taking place on Nov. 14, just eight days before Hartley filed.

At the time, an insider reportedly told Us Weekly, "Justin had been having problems with the marriage for a while," but "the divorce filing was a big surprise to everyone." According to Stause, Hartley's decision definitely came as a shock. On Selling Sunset, she claimed she was "blindsided," and according to her, she received a text from Hartley telling her he'd filed for divorce only 45 minutes before the news went public. As she told her friend and Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald, she and Hartley apparently fought over the phone on the morning of Nov. 21, but afterwards, she thought they "were totally fine."

Though the reason for the divorce is still unclear, a source for People reportedly claimed back in November 2019 the two weren't on the same page. "Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon," the insider said. "Justin wants that but also doesn't think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way."

However, some fans think infidelity may have been involved. In August 2020, Stause liked a tweet accusing her ex of cheating with his now-girlfriend, Sofia Pernas, according to Us Weekly. She also reportedly liked a December 2019 tweet from Blind Gossip, which linked to an article about Hartley's rumored cheating. A source close to Hartley reportedly claimed to Us Weekly those cheating rumors are "absolutely false," and the actor "didn't even start talking to Sofia until March 2020." (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Stause and Hartley about the cheating claims but didn't hear back.)

Fans may never know the real reason why Hartley and Stause decided to go their separate ways, but here's hoping they can eventually put all the drama behind them.