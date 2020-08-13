Selling Sunset fans may not be pleased with how things went down, but Justin Hartley's friends' reported reaction to the Chrishell Stause divorce is pretty dang positive. “Justin’s friends are glad that Chrishell is no longer in his life and that he can move on,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly. “He is doing well right now, and while it’s been disappointing that he is being dragged into story lines on reality TV, he knew that he should expect this.”

The source reportedly continued, "Justin is a great, stand-up guy, and he wants to move on with his life in a classy way." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Stause and Hartley for comment on the claims but did not hear back in time for publication).

News that Hartley and Stause were divorcing after two years of marriage first broke in November 2019. An Us Weekly report at the time confirmed Hartley filed for divorce on July 8, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reasoning for the split.

Their divorce was featured as a storyline on the third season of Stause's Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, which premiered Aug. 7, 2020.

In the tumultuous season, Stause claimed Hartley apparently let her know he was filing for divorce via text message. “Um, I found out because he text[ed] me that we filed,” Stause told her co-star Mary Fitzgerald in the teaser for the third season, later tearfully adding that "45 minutes later, the world knew.”

Needless to say, fans weren't exactly pumped to hear that Hartley reportedly handled his split from his wife of two years in such a callous way and they were pretty quick to take to social media to share their dismay.

Case in point:

On Aug. 12, his ex wife Lindsay Hartley hopped to his defense with an Instagram post. "In a day when social media should be used for positivity... an inspiration towards movement in an honest and deserving way... I'd like to join in, by highlighting my appreciation for my family," she began. "Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being exemplification of a solid man, but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter. Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love, and generosity. No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built."

So, uh. It's safe to say there are mixed opinions on Hartley these days but it seems as though his nearest and dearest have his back.