It's officially over, y'all. On Feb. 22, Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause reportedly finalized their divorce, according to court filings obtained by TMZ. People confirmed the reported divorce finalization as well. Womp, womp.

Hartley initially shocked fans when he filed for divorce from his wife of two years on Nov. 22, 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences," according the Los Angeles Superior Court online docket. The This Is Us star reportedly listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, even though he wished Stause a happy birthday on Instagram with a sweet post just about two weeks later on July 21. The couple also stepped out together on several occasions between July 8 and Nov. 22, with their last public outing taking place on Nov. 14, just eight days before Hartley filed.

At the time, an insider reportedly told Us Weekly, "Justin had been having problems with the marriage for a while," but "the divorce filing was a big surprise to everyone." Apparently, it was even a surprise to Stause, who later claimed during an August 2020 episode of Selling Sunset that she received a text from Hartley telling her he'd filed for divorce only 45 minutes before the news went public. Yikes.

Though the reason for the divorce is still not clear, a source for People reportedly claimed back in November 2019 the two weren't on the same page. "Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon," the insider reportedly claimed. "Justin wants that but also doesn't think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way."

Luckily, the two have both found love again following their split. After nearly a year of dating rumors, Hartley confirmed his romance with soap star Sofia Pernas in an Instagram post on Jan. 1, 2021. Just about a month earlier, Stause confirmed she is dating Keo Motsepe, a Dancing With the Stars pro, in her own IG post.

It's unclear whether Hartley and Stause are on good terms at the moment, but it seems to me they're doing A-OK on their own.