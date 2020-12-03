Chrishell Stause & 'DWTS' Pro Keo Motsepe Are Dating & The Pics Are Adorable

Try to contain your excitement, but Chrishell Stause and Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe are dating! "Chrishell and Keo are officially dating," a source reportedly claimed to Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 2. "Keo and Gleb [Savchenko] are best friends... Chrishell and Keo are both awesome and felt like, 'I'm single, you're single. Let's try this.'"

A second source seemingly confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, reportedly saying, "Everyone has been so supportive of their relationship. Things have been heating up and they're very into each other, but it's not super serious." They also reportedly added the new lovebirds "haven't been shy" about packing on the PDA in front of their fellow DWTS castmates.

The new relationship comes less than a month after Stause slammed rumors she was getting romantically involved with DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko as he split with his wife.

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

On Dec. 2, Stause and Motsepe went Instagram official with a cute selfie paired with a red heart emoji in the caption.

Motsepe also got gushy on his Instagram Stories, posting a flirty video of them alongside the caption, "I'll always make you smile @chrishell.stause."

Strause took to her Stories to do some gushing of her own. In addition to posting an un-cropped version of the same photo Motsepe posted to his grid, she also posted a video of them working out together.

OK, I think, at this point, I officially believe the source who said they're big on PDA.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stause was previously married to Justin Hartley. During an episode of Selling Sunset, Stause famously revealed Hartley informed her he'd filed for divorce via text only 45 minutes before the news went public in November 2019.

She was very clearly heartbroken and blindsided by the split from her partner of six years, so it's nice to see her moving on with someone so clearly committed to making her smile!