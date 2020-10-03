When Selling Sunset was first released in March 2019, one thing was abundantly clear: The people on the show were the definition of characters. Despite being a reality series, the cast members were all so extra, it was a joy to watch them prance on the screen in designer clothes to start drama and sometimes sell houses. If you're looking for some unique (and chic) Halloween group costume ideas, these Selling Sunset 'fits are the perfect blend of clothes you can wear IRL and something out of a Hollywood wardrobe designer's dreams.

Now, as for how a whole bunch of everyday people managed to become Halloween costumes is all thanks to The Oppenheim Group. Each member of the successful Los Angeles brokerage seems to have distinct fashion taste (as well as an agent's license, I guess). While some of the cast members make for better standalone costumes than others (looking at you, Christine Quinn), if you're opting for a (socially distant) group costume, pick as many cast members as you want for a well-rounded ensemble look.

Here's how to dress like the core cast of Selling Sunset in pieces reasonably priced enough that you'll actually feel okay about checking your credit card bill come November 1.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

3. Chrishell Stause Halloween Costume Netflix One of the most dramatic storylines of Selling Sunset Season 3 is centered around Chrishell Stause's divorce proceedings with This Is Us star Justin Hartley. And yet through it all, she looked bomb AF. To copy her look, wear a slinky white dress like the one she rocked at Christine Quinn's wedding, or don a gold sequin bodycon and hold up a set of keys for your IG photo. Make sure to flaunt your ringless finger with pride when asked about your relationship status. Madam Uniq Strapless Bandage Mini Dress $60 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON XS-XL xxxiticat Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress $24 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON S-XL

6. Maya Vander Halloween Costume Maya Vander While Maya Vander is seen less and less throughout the show, she's still a great cast member to channel for Halloween if you like an elevated yet low-key look. Pair a navy blue jumpsuit with a baby bump, since Vander's journey to motherhood has been one of her main storylines throughout the series. Knitee Navy Blue Vintage Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit $37 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Artificial Baby Tummy $16 | Walmart SEE ON WALMART

7. Amanza Smith Halloween Costume Amanza Smith Though Amanza Smith joined the cast in Season 2, she has plenty of personality to make up for the episodes she missed. The interior decorator is often seen in bright jumpsuits and wide-legged trousers, which make for a chic look you'll probably be able to repurpose after Halloween comes and goes. Mj White Wide Leg Pant $50 | Risk Twenty Two RISK TWENTY TWO S-L Hello Barbie Jumpsuit $220 | Milano Di Rouge SEE ON MILANO DI ROUGE XS-XL Additionally, she's usually seen sporting a high ponytail and arriving late to whatever event or showing is happening, so don't be afraid to take your time getting ready — you're just playing the part! Liane $54 | Insert Name Here SEE ON INH