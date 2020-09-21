6 ‘Tiger King’ Halloween Costumes To Channel Joe Exotic & Carole Baskin

The year 2020 will be remembered for a lot of things, but none captivated America quite like Netflix's Tiger King. The docuseries debuted in March 2020, and its cast of real-life characters became instant celebrities. If you're looking for a pop culture Halloween costume that captures all the wildness of 2020, then look no further than the cast of Tiger King for inspiration. These Tiger King Halloween costumes will be the hit this year, whether you choose to dress as Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, or any of the other cool cats and kittens who showed up on screen.

Tiger King is the phenomenon it is thanks to its eccentric cast, so it makes perfect sense to pay tribute to them through your Halloween costumes this year. Luckily, there are plenty of Tiger King costume choices to explore. Halloween may look a bit different this year thanks to social distancing measures, but that doesn't mean you can't still dress up as you favorites from Tiger King. In fact, you can celebrate at home with a rewatch of the Netflix series while gearing up for one of the many upcoming retellings of the story.

Tiger King has quite the large cast, so here are six narrowed-down Tiger King costume ideas that'll be the real cat's meow:

3. Doc Antle Netflix Doc Antle, the owner and face of big cat zoo Myrtle Beach Safari, is another rival of Joe Exotic. He's also another member of the Tiger King cast who rocks a very memorable look. Here's what you need to replicate it, multiple wives and girlfriends not included. This wig is step one. Step two is pulling the hair tight into Antle's iconic low ponytail. Karlery Mens Long Curly Wave Wig $18.99 | Amazon See on Amazon One Size Since Doc runs a "safari," of course he wears a safari hat. Gelante 100% Cotton Stone-Washed Safari Booney Sun Hats $10.79 | Amazon See on Amazon S-XL

4. Rick Kirkham Netflix Rick Kirkham is the producer who's partly responsible for giving Joe Exotic the platform to become the star he is today. In a way, there would be no Tiger King without Kirkham. Audiences see him mostly in just one outfit for the whole series, so his look is pretty easy to replicate. First, he's got a signature wide-brim hat. ASTRQLE Fashion Classic Black Wool Blend Fedora Hat $13.96 | Amazon See on Amazon One Size A classic black button-down completes the look. Goodfellow & Co Men's Standard Fit Long Sleeve Dress Button-Down Shirt $29.99 | Target See on Target S-2XL