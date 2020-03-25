If you are one of the many people who cannot get enough of Netflix's wild docuseries Tiger King, then there is even more excitement to look forward to. The unbelievable story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin is being brought to TV screens in a whole different way in another upcoming series, and the lead casting choice makes it seem like there may be a comedic twist on the big-cat rivalry. Kate McKinnon will play Carole Baskin in an upcoming series based on Joe Exotic's podcast, and it's exactly what Tiger King fans are looking forward to after finishing the doc.

Much like Tiger King, McKinnon's upcoming limited series will center heavily on the ruthless feud between rival big-cat enthusiasts Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, except McKinnon's series will be a scripted take inspired by the story, instead of an actual docuseries. The upcoming show does not have a name or network yet, but it's being produced by Universal Content Productions, which is behind a string of crime dramas based on podcasts recently, such as Dirty John Homecoming, and Dr. Death. McKinnon was announced to helm the series as Baskin last fall, and although a network has yet to pick the show up, the success of Tiger King will undoubtedly drum up a lot of interest in the new project.

Interestingly enough, this marks the second project McKinnon is working on that's based on a majorly buzzy documentary from the past year. After the Elizabeth Holmes HBO documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley blew up at the beginning of 2019, McKinnon was announced to play Holmes in the upcoming Hulu series The Dropout, based on her rise and fall as the founder of Theranos. It's safe to say McKinnon has a knack for picking out eccentric docuseries stars to portray in her own way.

So far, McKinnon is the only announced cast member for this new Carole Baskin show, so of course, now the big question is who will star opposite her as Joe Exotic. If the series does lean comedic with McKinnon as the lead, then fans can expect a boisterous comedic actor who can match Exotic's extravagant personality to land the role. Start imagining your dream casting choices, Tiger King fans, and hopefully the Joe Exotic actor will be announced soon enough.