The 'Selling Sunset' Stars' Responses To Chrissy Teigen's Tweets About Them Are A Lot

If you're a fan of Netflix's Selling Sunset, there's a good chance you've either looked up the Oppenheim Group or researched what it takes to become an illustrious real estate agent in California. It turns out, some of the biggest celebrities are just as hooked on the glamorous lives of the cast. Exhibit A: known reality TV lover Chrissy Teigen. After recently joining the show's fandom, Chrissy Teigen tweeted her thoughts about Selling Sunset, and now the stars are responding.

The backbone of Selling Sunset is the fact that these ultra glam (and dramatic) people are selling gorgeous properties. While each agent has their own backstory, they all have their real estate careers in common. The thing is, L.A. resident Teigen is wondering whether they're actually brokers, or simply attractive women who were cast to play the part of model-like Oppenheim Group members.

In a tweet posted on Aug. 18, Teigen tweeted that she finally decided to watch the series after seeing everyone talk about it. Not only did she think the cast wasn't as mean as viewers made them out to be, but she also pointed out she had never heard of them before. "I will say, I look at L.A. real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol [n]either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked," she wrote.

Luckily, almost all of the agents took time out of their busy schedules of showings and hosting extravagant, over-the-top events (looking at you with envy, Christine Quinn) to voice their feelings over Teigen's casual callout. The owner, president, and broker of the group, Jason Oppenheim, tweeted back to Teigen saying he "respectfully" didn't know her agent either.

The broker added that his "team works tirelessly and if their real estate successes don't precede them yet, they will. Remember their names. And feel free to come by the office and say hi." But Jason wasn't the only Selling Sunset cast member to speak up. Mary Fitzgerald, who married French model Romain Bonnet at the end of Season 2, set the record straight with a tweet outlining a few of her recent real estate successes.

Maya Vander, an Israeli agent whose journey to starting a family has been a big part of her storyline on the show, told E! News on Aug. 19 the reason Teigen's connections haven't head of her is probably because she's not always in the area. She's been splitting her time between L.A. and Miami for the past three years — something that's highlighted on the series. "Oddly enough, I did sell a house on the same street where she and John Legend purchased a house a couple of months ago," she added, so there's a chance they just missed each other.

Finally, during her thread, Teigen made a point that "everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are...super mad at people who are in on the joke." The show's de facto "villain" Davina Potratz was here for this particular Teigen take; she retweeted her with a note of gratitude.

In regard to her status as an agent, Potratz explained her speciality is in new development sales. "I know a lot of agents and if you're not a luxury condo buyer, you may not know me, but I closed and sold deals for $9 million and up," she said.

Despite all the off-screen drama, it looks like the stars are generally who they say they are — at least in the professional sense. Here's hoping Netflix renews the series for Season 4 to see if Teigen makes an appearance at one of the Oppenheim Group's open houses.