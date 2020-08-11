16 Memes Of 'Selling Sunset' Season 3, Because The Drama Is Too Good

If you already watched Season 3 of Selling Sunset — which dropped on Netflix on Aug. 7 — then you know it delivered on the drama. Whether the wild moments were related to one of the agents' gorgeous multi-million dollar properties, the relationships among cast members, or their on-screen love lives, there were plenty of juicy moments that garnered major reactions from viewers. As the memes of Selling Sunset Season 3 show, people have some pretty strong feelings about everything that went down throughout the latest batch of episodes.

As the show makes obvious, there's no lack of action packed-moments at the Oppenheim Group, the upscale real estate brokerage where the agents on the show work. First, there are Jason and Brett Oppenheim, the twin brothers who run the firm and lend an entertainingly parental element to the series. Then, there are the rest of the agents, each of whom have a lot going on in their lives. Just within the latest season, fans saw Chrishell Stause's divorce from Justin Hartley, Christine Quinn's gorgeous wedding, and Mary Fitzgerald's serious talks with husband Romain Bonnet. Much like the agents' co-workers who always had something to say about what was going on in each others' lives, fans watching the show also had major opinions, which are often best expressed in the form of memes.

Lots of people had opinions about Davina, who always seemed to have something to say when issues arose. She's even managed to stir up some controversy on her own. Between bringing up troubles between Mary and Romain when Chrishell first joined the team, to her having some pretty harsh comments about Chrishell's divorce, Davina has gotten herself into some hot water, and it's clear many fans of the show have had enough of her antics by Season 3.

Watching Chrishell's divorce play out on screen also sparked some meme-worthy reactions from fans. It was one of those things that was so tough to watch, especially when fans knew it was coming and just had to wait for things to fall apart between them.

Here's to singing praises for some true unproblematic heroes of the show:

Selling Sunset Season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.