Wait, Did Netflix Just Spoil Who Wins Perfect Match Season 3?

With more Netflix reality drama than ever before, Perfect Match is gearing up for one of its biggest seasons yet. Season 3 of the universe-combining dating show was picked up in the summer of 2024, shortly after its second season concluded with a shocking finale. And although not all of the details are confirmed just yet, there’s already gossip about how the new experiment will be very different. Oh, and one of the couples has already confirmed their engagement. So... that seems to be a pretty huge spoiler, doesn’t it?

As in the past, Perfect Match Season 3 already filmed months before any info about the all-star cast was officially revealed. The first tidbit finally arrived during the Love Is Blind Season 8 finale, when AD Smith from Love Is Blind Season 6 and Ollie Sutherland from Love Is Blind UK Season 1 came onto the stage to announce they began a romance while filming Perfect Match. The revelation wasn’t huge news to eagle-eyed superfans, since the two reality stars had been spotted getting cozy in public months prior. But what was a big shocker was their second bombshell: they aren’t just dating — they actually got engaged.

“When we were on Perfect Match, I noticed that we were having the deeper conversations, the more important conversations, talking about shared values and similar outlooks on life,” Ollie said after showing a clip of his proposal. “I think that really laid the groundwork and the foundation for the beautiful relationship we have now.”

Netflix

Afterwards, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey were quick to shut down any speculation that this engagement could be spoiler, pointing out that even if they found love on Perfect Match, it doesn’t necessarily mean they won the season.

Still, it’s hard to ignore the fact that one of the competing couples ended up heading down the aisle, which usually means they probably had a lot of success on the relationship-based game show.

Season 3’s Cast Is Rumored To Expand Beyond Netflix

While AD and Ollie are the only officially confirmed Season 3 contestants so far, there are rumors about who will be joining them. Most notably, the speculation is that this will be the first season to include stars from non-Netflix reality shows, including The Bachelor, Love Island, and Siesta Key.

It’ll Likely Premiere This Summer

Netflix has yet to confirm a Season 3 release date, but judging from last year’s timeline, it’s safe to assume Perfect Match will return this summer. It was last March that Perfect Match first revealed a batch of contestants at the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion, which is exactly what happened this year. Then, Season 2 premiered in early June. So it looks like Season 3 could be just a couple months away.