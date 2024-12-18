Spoiler alert: This post discusses the events of The Ultimatum Season 3 finale.

It was far from a perfect love story for Sandy Gallagher and Nick Tramontin on the third season of The Ultimatum. The couple was put to the test when unexpected cast exits caused Nick to spiral and Sandy to confront latent issues in the relationship. Though they tried to work through their problems when they got back together, Sandy says she was fully aware Nick was not going to propose to her on the final day of filming.

The final episode showed Nick with a ring, teasing he may be about to pop the question, but Sandy says she and her ex had already discussed what was going to happen at that point. “We had kind of come to an agreement beforehand,” Sandy tells Elite Daily. “We agreed this was not going to work out given everything that came up in this experience; that this is probably not the right relationship.”

While the non-proposal wasn’t a surprise for either of the exes, it was still an emotional moment for them. “The ultimatum day was more of a goodbye for us, which was really hard and sad,” Sandy says. “We knew that we needed to separate, and that getting engaged would not be a responsible decision.”

Netflix

As for where they stand now, Sandy says that while she does still feel a special connection to Nick, she’s not speaking to him at the moment. “I think he's somebody that I will always truly love and care for as a human being,” Sandy says. “But we don't communicate currently. I've had to lay some boundaries around that.”

Looking back at it all now, Sandy wishes she could say she has no regrets, but that wouldn’t be honest. “There's a lot of things that I would've done very differently,” Sandy says. “I tried my best in probably the most difficult, weirdest, hardest situation I've ever been in my life. And I made a lot of mistakes along the way. That's for me to really learn and grow from.” She says she’s taken the last year to reflect on the experience.

“I'm watching it as a viewer too, and as hard as it is, I am grateful for it in a type of way because it does bring things to light for myself that I can really work on.”