Sandy From The Ultimatum Is Just As Chaotic Online

Sandy Gallagher certainly made the most of her time on The Ultimatum. In Season 3 of Netflix’s reality show, the Coachella enthusiast was forced to examine her two-and-a-half-year relationship with Nick Tramontin. Their issues were best highlighted by the 10-year gap in their ages — 38-year-old Nick is ready to leave Los Angeles and settle down, but 27-year-old Sandy is still in party mode. In particular, Nick pointed out Sandy’s love for Coachella, and a quick look at her social media shows just how important the music festival is to her.

Turns out, Sandy has been “Coachella”-ing (as Nick puts it) since she was a kid. In her post from the 2022 festival, Sandy revealed that her mother first let her attend Coachella when she was just 13 years old. And she’s been hitting up the annual celebration ever since then.

And that’s not all her social media reveals.

Sandy’s Instagram Is Full Glam

Most of Sandy’s posts show off her boho-chic style with fashion brand collabs. She also posts a lot of beauty tutorials on TikTok. Since her job isn’t listed on her social media pages, it seems likely she makes her money from brand deals.

She Owns A Home Near Los Angeles

Nick may want to pack up and leave the city, but there’s a reason Sandy probably wants to stay. Her IG reveals she bought a house in Newport Beach back in early 2022 — which may have also been around the same time she started dating Nick.

She’s Not 27 Anymore

Although The Ultimatum lists Sandy’s age as 27, she’s had a couple birthdays since filming the show. She revealed on Instagram that she turned 27 on Nov. 19, 2022, so she actually just celebrated her 29th birthday. This timeline suggests that Season 3 was probably filmed sometime in mid-2023.