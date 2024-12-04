Nick From The Ultimatum Has A Surprising Foodie Job

Nick Tramontin put his relationship on the line in Season 3 of The Ultimatum. The L.A.-based artist issued the marital test to his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years, Sandy Gallagher, urging her to choose a quieter life outside the big city with him. When he was introduced on the show, he was described as an artist, but he actually has another profession outside of the art world that’s pretty interesting.

Nick and Sandy’s rollercoaster journey is definitely the most dramatic relationship on the latest season of The Ultimatum. Because of their 10-year age gap, they can’t seem to agree on what their future together will look like — Sandy is still living out her 20s with music festivals and parties, while Nick is ready to slow things down and get more serious in his 30s.

From his socials, it’s clear that Nick is a successful painter who specializes in abstract graffiti designs. But he also owns his own business that has nothing to do with art.

Nick Is An Olive Oil Connoisseur

Along with his art, Nick is also the found of the olive oil brand Not Made By Virgins.

“We believe in oils that tell a story,” the brand’s website states. “That’s why we carefully source our olives from mature trees that have seen a few seasons. Just like us, they’re not in a hurry. The best things take time, and so does our oil. We take pride in a process that respects the fruit, the tradition and the love that goes into every bottle.”

His Art Has Been Commissioned By Celebs

Nick’s Instagram is filled with shots of his paintings, and some were even painted for big names. Back in 2019, he was chosen to be part of Portia de Rossi’s General Public art collection.

He Has The Cutest Dog

Along with all the painting photos, Nick also shows off his adorable pooch a lot on his Instagram. It looks like he adopted the pup in 2022 and named her Koda.