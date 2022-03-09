Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor has never been light on drama. (Remember when it literally started with a contestant rejecting Clayton’s first rose?) The emotions have been continuously building up since then, and things partially exploded during the Fantasy Suites episode, which aired on March 8. The final three women — Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and Susie Evans — all had the opportunity for an overnight date with Clayton. But unfortunately, things did not go as planned, especially when it came time for Susie’s date. These fans’ reactions to Clayton’s Fantasy Suites episode will speak to your drama-hungry soul.
In case you missed the episode (or blacked it out), Rachel and Gabby’s dates with Clayton went off without a hitch. They enjoyed their Icelandic adventures, exchanged confessions of love (Rachel got an “I love you;” Gabby received the slightly less definite “I’m falling in love with you”), and woke up in each other’s arms. Meanwhile, Susie was stuck in their shared (shared!) hotel suite, questioning everything.
She toldthe camera:
I’m hoping that he takes, like, physical intimacy as seriously as I do. Sex is incredibly important in a relationship, but it’s something that I only do with people that I have some form of commitment with. If I find out that he’s falling in love with other women or that he has become physically intimate with another woman, that would be devastating.
Spoiler alert: By the end of the episode, “devastated” was an understatement. Clayton and Susie’s relationship ended (for now, at least) with a messy fight and some harsh accusations. Understandably, then, Twitter had a lot of thoughts. Here are the best 30 tweets about the Fantasy Suites episode.