There’s always someone who stirs up all the drama on The Ultimatum, and in Season 3, J.R. Warren seems to be at the eye of the storm. His reservations about marriage drive him into the arms to the equally commitment-phobic Sandy Gallagher, and the two grow surprisingly close in their trial marriage. His moments are some of the most compelling of the season, so it shouldn’t come as a shock that he was used to the spotlight before coming on the Netflix show.

Though J.R.’s love life may be in turmoil after he was issued the ultimatum by his girlfriend of three years, Zaina, his professional hustle is stronger than ever. His social media is fully devoted to his career as a professional trainer — he even has his own app where anyone interested in fitness can sign up for his tips, routines, and explainers.

It isn’t clear yet whether J.R. is going to end up married or if he’ll move on with someone new, but he’ll definitely be hitting the gym, that’s for sure.

J.R.’s Fitness Empire Is So Impressive

J.R.’s website — jrwarrenfitness.com — confirms that he is a NASM certified personal trainer and nutritionist. On the site, he offers both subscriptions to his training app as well as fitness plans that can be purchased without subscribing.

Within the app, J.R. motivates subscribers by sharing meal plans, one-on-one coaching, helpful tips, useful products, and more.

His Fitness Transformation Is Inspiring

On his social media, J.R. frequently shares throwback photos and videos showing how much his body has changed since he became devoted to fitness.

He detailed how a health scare led him to embrace physical training in a post earlier this year.

“I was 250 pounds. My doctor told me my blood pressure was dangerously high,” J.R. wrote. “Being from a family that deals with high blood pressure and obesity I made a decision that would change my life forever…take my health serious. Proper weight loss begins with a proper routine, diet and exercise regimen. Half the battle is showing up. The other half is putting in the work and being consistent.”