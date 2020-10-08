The Oppenheim Group is losing another one of its brokers. Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz revealed she's quitting The Oppenheim Group in order to join a rival real estate firm. However, she said she's still hopeful to be a part of Selling Sunset's potential future seasons.

On Oct. 7, People reported Potratz is moving on from her role at The Oppenheim Group and taking on a position in the new development division at the real estate agency Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills.

"My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me," Potratz said to People. "It’s just very in tune with my skills."

Luckily, there seem to be no hard feelings between her and her former boss, Jason Oppenheim. In a statement to People, Oppenheim said:

Davina has always been a tremendous asset and a valued agent at The Oppenheim Group, and she is also a friend whose career decisions I very much respect and support. I will always want the best for Davina, and I hope that we continue to work together in the future.

Potratz said she hadn't yet broken the news to her Selling Sunset costars, including Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, and Heather Rae Young. But she's confident they'll be understanding of her choice.

"We all know each other so well. So I think they’ll be excited and supportive,” Potratz said. “It’s not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision.”

Even though Potratz won't be working at The Oppnheim Group anymore, she'd love to still be a part of Selling Sunset if more seasons are made.

"I certainly hope that I’m still part of the cast. Brett is not at the Oppenheim Group anymore either, so I don’t think that that’s going to be an issue at all," Potratz explained to People, referencing the fact that Jason's brother Brett has opened his own company called Oppenheim Real Estate earlier this year.

No matter what, Potratz wants to keep a place in the spotlight.

“It certainly is overwhelming to get a tidal wave of attention — for anyone, that’s really hard to prepare for, you know,” she said. “But it’s created so many opportunities in all various different forms. I appreciate it so much."

Selling Sunset hasn't been picked up for a Season 4 yet (although based on fans' love of the show, a renewal seems likely). If there are more episodes, fans can expect Potratz's exit from The Oppenheim Group to be addressed then.