FYI, Brett Is No Longer Dating His GF From Selling Sunset Season 5

Brett Oppenheim took a backseat in Season 5 of Selling Sunset, letting his twin Jason have the spotlight to showcase his new relationship with agent Chrishell Stause. When Brett was on screen, though, he almost always had his now ex-girlfriend, Tina Louise, by his side. Although the couple didn’t last, there’s a lot for Selling Sunset fans to know about Tina.

In December 2021, four months before the Season 5 premiere, Brett and Tina announced their split, but in the earlier episodes of Season 5, Tina was shown on vacation with the crew, where even she wasn’t safe from the drama. While sitting in a Grecian cabana, Brett had a brief but fiery yelling fit at Amanza and Jason for only talking about Chrishell and Jason’s relationship and apparently ignoring him and Tina. No one ever brought up the tiff again, and Tina continued to be by Brett’s side for other events in the season.

Although Tina and Brett are no longer together, their break-up announcement shared via Instagram stories, just hours after Chrishell and Jason announced theirs, was very amicable. It’s possible audiences will see more of Tina in Selling Sunset’s already renewed sixth and seventh seasons. But here’s what Tina is up to when she’s not on camera.

Tina Louise’s Career

Emma Hernan isn’t the only one on Selling Sunset with a vegan food empire in the works. Tina is a co-owner of the Los Angeles-based vegan taco restaurant Sugar Taco that has the motto “Saving the World One Taco at a Time.” The restaurant website says it donates a portion of its proceeds to animal welfare and plant-based food access non-profits. Per her Instagram bio, Tina is also co-owner of a yet-to-be-opened vegan butcher shop and canned tequila seltzer company.

Before her vegan culinary career, Tina was a model and has continued to model on Instagram and OnlyFans.

Tina Louise’s Instagram

Tina has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, where she posts mainly selfies and modeling photos. Brett and Tina still follow each other, and Tina follows all of the Selling Sunset cast, so it seems like there’s no bad blood.

Tina Louise’s Dating History

Brett and Tina’s relationship wasn’t her first experience dating someone in the public eye. In 2020, when actor Brian Austin Green was no longer with Megan Fox, Tina was spotted having lunch with him at one of her Sugar Taco locations. They’ve met up a couple of times since, but don’t seem to be dating.

Soon after being spotted with Green, Tina was photographed on the beach with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. Since her split with Brett, she hasn’t been spotted with anyone else.

Based on an Instagram from Jason, Tina was hanging out with Brett at Coachella in late April 2022. Only time will tell if audiences see Tina back on screen, or back with Brett, on Season 6 of Selling Sunset.