Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green's Divorce Was Finalized After 6 Years

Listen up, Machine Gun Kelly: You can now officially marry Megan Fox. After a long back and forth, Fox’s divorce to Brian Austin has been finalized. TMZ reported that after coming to an agreement back in October 2021, the courts made the separation permanent in February 2022. Anonymous sources revealed that Fox and Austin did not sign a prenup prior to their marriage, meaning that under California law, there would likely be an equal split of assets acquired during their relationship.

This day is a long time coming: Fox first filed back in 2015, getting back with Austin four years later before filing once again in 2020. Soon after, she became romantically involved with MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — pushing the divorce process to completion.

The timing is right for the news to hit considering that Baker popped the question to Fox — who has had her legal name reverted back to Megan Fox from Megan Green in the divorce papers —on Jan. 11, 2022.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox wrote on Instagram. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She added, “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

While there’s no news of a wedding yet, we’re sure it’s bound to be an extravagant — and perhaps vampire-themed — event, considering Fox ended her engagement post by writing, “…and then we drank each other’s blood.” Kinky, I guess?

Austin, on the other hand, has gotten serious with Sharna Burgess: The two are expecting their first child together.

Looks like there’s love and divorce in the air for everyone this season!