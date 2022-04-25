Selling Sunset Season 5 Is Getting A Reunion Special — Here's All The Info

Selling Sunset is finally giving the fans what they want after five seasons: a reunion! Yep, it’s hard to believe, but the reality series all about feuding realtors has never aired a reunion special until now. Thankfully, that’s about to change, because Selling Sunset Season 5’s reunion has set a date, and it’s coming very soon.

A reunion special is usually an expected source of massive drama for reality shows like Real Housewives and The Bachelor, which is why it’s pretty surprising that Selling Sunset has never had one in five whole seasons. Obviously, fans are going to need to tune in to get all the dirt at long last, since it’s guaranteed to be messy given the three years of fights, gossip, and drama that the Oppenheim Group ladies have dished out. On top of all the past drama, the recently aired Season 5 introduced tons of new scandal for the cast to address, including Chrishell and Jason’s short-lived fling, Emma’s claim that Ben Affleck asked her out (which his reps have since denied), and of course, Christine’s never-ending beef with basically everyone.

So pour yourself a glass of wine and sit back, because all of the reunion drama is about to go down.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Reunion Date

The reunion was filmed on April 24, just two days after Season 5 dropped on Netflix. That timing is super exciting, because it means the cast will already know how everyone has reacted to the latest season during the reunion. And fans won’t have to wait long at all to watch it. The reunion special will drop on Netflix on May 6.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Reunion Host

Queer Eye star Tan France will be hosting the special.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Reunion Cast

The whole main cast of Selling Sunset is expected to be in the reunion special, and many of the show’s stars have been posting about it on social media since the taping. Chrishell even posted her whole reunion look as a sneak peek for fans.

However, there is one cast member who’s reportedly sitting the reunion out. The day after the reunion filmed, TMZ reported that Christine Quinn was not in attendance due to a positive COVID test. Amanza Smith also skipped the reunion due to COVID, but will still appear virtually in the special.

It all goes down when the Selling Sunset reunion drops on Netflix on May 6.