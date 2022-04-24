Ben Affleck Cleared Up Those Rumors That He Asked Out A Selling Sunset Star

The newly released fifth season of Selling Sunset brought back a ton of familiar drama, but one of the most surprising parts of the season was an A-list name-drop. In one episode, star Emma Hernan let it slip that she matched with none other than Ben Affleck on the dating app Raya. However, it didn’t take long for Affleck to address those rumors, and now the situation is messier than ever. Ben Affleck responded to Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan’s claims with a statement that certainly cleared things up.

The whole thing began when Hernan made the claim that she had matched with Affleck on Raya in Selling Sunset’s Season 5 episode "Do You Think We're Friends.” Hernan told costar Chrishell Stause that she matched with Affleck on the dating app, and that he had even asked her out on a date.

"Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl..." Stause said, before Hernan jumped in: "He may or may not have been texting me.” Hernan then went on to share that Affleck “may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times,” but she “didn’t go.” Hernan also explained that this all happened “right before” Affleck got back with his ex, Jennifer Lopez. Affleck and Lopez began dating again in April 2021.

Shortly after the episode aired, a representative for Affleck told People, “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.” The statement seemed to shut down Hernan’s claims that she matched with the actor “right before” his 2021 reunion with Lopez... until a representative for Hernan told People that the reality star was actually referencing a 2019 interaction with Affleck.

Netflix

Given that clarification, Hernan’s claim holds more weight. ICYMI, Affleck made a joke about being on Raya in October 2019 after there were reports he was using the exclusive dating app. "Ha, you got me. I'm dating," he shared on Instagram at the time.

Though it looks like Affleck and Hernan won’t be a thing, the Selling Sunset star had plenty of flirty romance during Season 5 with a property developer from Texas named Micah. Their 10-episode fling was packed with dates at properties under construction — as of late April 2022, however, there’s no indication of whether the two are still dating after filming.