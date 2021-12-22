Say it ain’t so: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have officially called it quits. The Selling Sunset stars, who went public with their relationship in July 2021, are donezo, and both have taken to Instagram to share their reactions.

Stause and Oppenheim have been long time co-workers at his real estate company, Oppenheim Group, so it surprised fans when they struck up a romance over the summer. And while the couple was seemingly going strong, especially after their many adorable Instagram pics and public outings, Stause dished all the deets of their sudden breakup on Dec 21.

"I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships," Stause wrote, before stating that she and Jason were simply on different pages when it came to wanting kids.

She continued, "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward. Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."

"All of being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best," Stause said. "No one would rather only speak about work relating thins more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always love and be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given."

Reports about their split first surfaced on Dec. 21, and multiple sources confirmed the breakup to People before Stause spoke out. While heartbreak is hard, Stause ended her Instagram post on a positive note.

"I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind," she concluded. "Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand. And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Oppenheim shared a brief statement of his own. "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," he wrote on his Instagram story on Dec. 21.

He added that Stause was “the most amazing girlfriend” he ever had, and admitted that it was their different viewpoints on having kids that did them in. "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another,” he said.

Stause’s desire to start a family is a topic she’s long been open about. Following her 2020 divorce from Justin Hartley, the reality star opened up about freezing her eggs and the importance of making that decision. "I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure," she told People. “There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me."

The breakup is a tough pill to swallow for Selling Sunset fans, but it’s refreshing to see the former couple remain on good terms.