Chrishell Clapped Back At Haters Who Had A Problem With Her & Her BF's PDA

When Selling Sunset fans first fell in love with Chrishell Stause, she was happily married to Justin Hartley. But with the show’s dramatics came some dramatic changes in Stause’s life as well. Her January 2021 divorce was broadcast to the world, and fans have watched as she picked her life up and re-entered the dating scene. In July, she seemed to grow extra close with her boss at Oppenheim group, Jason Oppenheim. The pair confirmed their romance soon after and have been spotted packing on the PDA multiple times. Sure, it may be strange to be dating your boss, but Stause doesn’t seem to mind. Chrishell Stause responded to haters criticizing her and Jason Oppenheim's PDA in the best way.

Stause and Oppenheim have been living it up on vacation in both Italy and Greece. The enjoyed the trip with friends and fellow Selling Sunset castmates, but they also got plenty of one-on-one time. At one point, Stause was photographed laying on top of her boss with her arms wrapped around her neck. She jokingly captioned the pic “being tough on the boss,” but some of her followers didn’t find the photo funny.

“That’s just weird with your boss!!” one of Stause’s followers said in a DM to her.

Clearly, the fan missed the memo Stause and Oppenheim are now dating. The Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram story once again with the best clapback. “Who’s gonna tell her...?” she said with a wink emoji.

Instagram

It became increasingly clear over the last few months that Stause and Oppenheim seemed to be closer than ever. The couple eventually confirmed fan suspicions they were dating. In a statement to E! News, the Oppenheim boss said: "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Office relationships can get messy, but let’s hope Stause and Oppenheim are in it for the long haul.