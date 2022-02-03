According to Chrishell Stause, all is sunny on the Sunset Strip, even after the breakup with her fast but fleeting beau — and famed boss — Jason Oppenheim. In a Feb. 2 interview on The Adam Carolla Show podcast, Stause opened up about her recent separation from Oppenheim, which shocked Selling Sunset fans. And while many expected there to be some uncomfortable tension between the two — they do work together every day, after all, and share the same group of friends — all is apparently well in La La Land.

"I'm very proud to say we're really good friends," she revealed, according to E! News. "It's one of those breakups that nobody did anything wrong, he's a great guy."

She even made the reason for their breakup crystal clear: She was ready to start a family, and he had no desire to.

"You know, I wanna have a family, I wanna have a kid—and he doesn't, but everything else was great. And so, it helps because he's a really, really good person. We're still really close and I'm actually proud of that relationship, where it's like, you know what—it showed me what I want going forward because it was so great in every other sense.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s great to hear that there’s no bad blood between the two, given how close in proximity they’re forced to remain due to their Selling Sunset status. And while their five-month relationship was short-lived, it’ll be a primary storyline on the next season of their Netflix series, though it’s currently unclear whether their breakup took place on- or off-screen.

And while they’re no longer together, it’s clear Oppenheim still has a lot of love for Stause, writing on Instagram at the time of their breakup, “While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Cue the tears. Now, let’s go sell another $4.9 million dollar house, shall we?