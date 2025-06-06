After seven seasons on Summer House, Paige DeSorbo, the queen of the bed (and confessionals), is leaving the Hamptons. The Giggly Squad co-host announced her departure from the Bravo reality show on her Instagram story on June 5, calling the experience “unforgettable” and assuring fans they could always find her in bed.

But this time, the New York Times bestselling author won’t have to share it (well, except with her cat Daphne). “In my seven years on Summer House, I think I am the only person who has never had her own room,” DeSorbo tells Elite Daily. “I think one summer I tried to have my own room, and they were like, ‘No, you're our biggest gossiper. We're going to need you in the morning.’ So that's my role. I was a good soldier with that.”

And you can rest easy knowing she’s hitting the hay again very soon. On June 10, DeSorbo is launching a chic sleepwear line, Daphne — think matching sets, low-rise shorts, an oversized tee named Hannah (in honor of her podcast co-host and former Summer House castmate Hannah Berner). DeSorbo says it’s a brand for Giggly Squad fans. “I've created a story for the Gigglers, and I'm just like, but where is she going? What is she doing? Who are her friends? What's her job? All of that. So I've made so many scenarios for them, for each piece to fit in their life, seamlessly. And so, I'm excited for them to get to try it.”

Chris White

As she looks forward to the launch and says goodbye to the Bravo reality show, DeSorbo shares her three favorite Summer House moments in bed.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Sandwich That Started A Lifelong Friendship

Bravo

The first weekend I ever filmed the show, Hannah and I were sharing a room. We were in the bed, and I remember turning to her and saying, "Are you hungry?" She said, "I'm starving." I had a Turkey sandwich in my nightside drawer from our car ride there earlier. I took it out of the drawer, I split it in half, and we ate this turkey sandwich. It was seven hours old, in the bed. And in that moment, I was like, "I think you're my best friend. I don't think it gets much better than this."

A Love Island Fest

Bravo

My second favorite moment in bed was probably during COVID. Hannah and I lay in bed for, I'm not kidding, maybe 12 hours one day just watching Love Island. And I remember just looking over and being like, this is us when we're 85. Our husbands are obviously going to die first. Let's remember this.

A True Girlhood Moment

Bravo

For my third moment, there was a night when something was happening with Kyle and Amanda, I honestly don't even remember now. And I heard her, so Ciara and I went into her bed, and then we heard Kyle coming home, and in unison — without even being told — we all pretended to be asleep. And then he walked in the room, went into the bathroom, and again, in unison, without being told, we all got up. We understood the assignment. To our prospective beds, thank you. And I was like, this is girlhood.