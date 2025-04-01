Streaming
Disney+ adds 'Gone Girl,' Black Swan,' and 'Red Sparrow' in April 2025.

Disney+ Adds Gone Girl, Black Swan, & More Juicy Psychological Thrillers

Let's get a little crazy.

by Dylan Kickham
If the winter months had you feeling a bit stir-crazy, Disney+ has just the thing to help you let loose all throughout April. Along with continuing some pulse-pounding original action series, Disney+ is also adding dozens of beloved movies to its library, particularly through its Disney+ and Hulu bundle. One of the standout highlights is the number of twist-filled psychological thrillers stalking their way onto Disney+ this month, including favorites like Gone Girl, Black Swan, and Red Sparrow.

In terms of Disney+’s original content, April is all about the sci-fi action. The revived Daredevil: Born Again will air its first season finale on April 15, with the second season of Ncuti Gatwa’s iteration of Doctor Who premiering just a couple days before that. And Star Wars fans can finally rejoice after the three-year Andor break officially ends when Season 2 premieres April 22.

If you’re looking for a good movie instead of a series, the Hulu bundle is the way to go. If you have the deal, you can stream edge-of-your-seat faves like Black Swan, Arrival, Widows, and more starting at the beginning of the month.

For more of a light-hearted watch, try a newly-added hit comedy like No Hard Feelings, Superbad, or 21 Jump Street. Check out the full list for April below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

April 1

  • Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 7)
  • Lost Treasures of Rome Season 2 (6 episodes)
  • National Parks: USA (5 episodes)
  • RoboGobo (24 episodes)
  • Arrival*
  • The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel*
  • Black Swan*
  • Boys on the Side*
  • Concussion*
  • Copycat*
  • Enough Said*
  • The Equalizer*
  • Gifted*
  • The Good Thief*
  • Gone Girl*
  • Gulliver’s Travels*
  • The History of the World Part I*
  • I Heart Huckabees*
  • Interstellar*
  • Jumanji*
  • Jurassic Park*
  • Jurassic Park III*
  • The Karate Kid*
  • The Karate Kid Part II *
  • The Karate Kid Part III *
  • Little Man*
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park*
  • Made in America*
  • Me, Myself and Irene*
  • Mrs. Doubtfire*
  • Oddity*
  • Red Sparrow*
  • The Revenant*
  • Runaway Jury*
  • Sexy Beast*
  • Shark Tale*
  • The Spy Who Dumped Me*
  • Superbad*
  • Tombstone*
  • True Story*
  • 21 Jump Street*
  • 22 Jump Street *
  • Wall Street*
  • Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps*
  • War of the Worlds*
  • Widows*
  • Wild*
  • The Wolf of Wall Street*
  • Year One*
  • You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger*
April 3

  • Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (3 episodes)

April 4

  • Kindergarten: The Musical (5 episodes)
  • Dying for Sex*
  • The Darjeeling Limited*
  • Fantastic Mr. Fox*
  • The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou*
  • The Royal Tenenbaums*
  • Rushmore*

April 7

  • David Blaine Do Not Attempt (2 episodes)

April 8

  • Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 8)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Episodes 1-3)*

April 9

  • Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 3 (4 episodes)
  • Angels & Demons*
  • The Da Vinci Code*

April 11

  • Pets
  • The Abyss 4K

April 12

  • Doctor Who Season 2 (Episode 1)
  • Titanic: The Digital Resurrection
  • -To Catch a Smuggler Season 8 (8 episodes)

April 15

  • Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 9)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Episodes 4)*
April 16

  • Big City Greens Season 4 (7 episodes)
  • SuperKitties Season 2 (3 episodes)

April 18

  • Light & Magic Season 2 (Episode 1)

April 19

  • Doctor Who Season 2 (Episode 2)

April 21

  • Secret of the Penguins (3 episodes)
  • No Hard Feelings*

April 22

  • Andor Season 2 (Episodes 1-3)
  • Sea Lions of the Galapagos
  • Guardians of the Galapagos
  • ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (4 episodes)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Episodes 5)*

April 25

  • Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

April 26

  • Doctor Who Season 2 (Episode 3)

April 29

  • Andor Season 2 (Episodes 4-6)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Episodes 6)*
April 30

  • Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts Season 5 (7 episodes)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 3 (5 episodes)

