If the winter months had you feeling a bit stir-crazy, Disney+ has just the thing to help you let loose all throughout April. Along with continuing some pulse-pounding original action series, Disney+ is also adding dozens of beloved movies to its library, particularly through its Disney+ and Hulu bundle. One of the standout highlights is the number of twist-filled psychological thrillers stalking their way onto Disney+ this month, including favorites like Gone Girl, Black Swan, and Red Sparrow.

In terms of Disney+’s original content, April is all about the sci-fi action. The revived Daredevil: Born Again will air its first season finale on April 15, with the second season of Ncuti Gatwa’s iteration of Doctor Who premiering just a couple days before that. And Star Wars fans can finally rejoice after the three-year Andor break officially ends when Season 2 premieres April 22.

If you’re looking for a good movie instead of a series, the Hulu bundle is the way to go. If you have the deal, you can stream edge-of-your-seat faves like Black Swan, Arrival, Widows, and more starting at the beginning of the month.

For more of a light-hearted watch, try a newly-added hit comedy like No Hard Feelings, Superbad, or 21 Jump Street. Check out the full list for April below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

April 1

Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 7)

Lost Treasures of Rome Season 2 (6 episodes)

National Parks: USA (5 episodes)

RoboGobo (24 episodes)

Arrival*

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel*

Black Swan*

Boys on the Side*

Concussion*

Copycat*

Enough Said*

The Equalizer*

Gifted*

The Good Thief*

Gone Girl*

Gulliver’s Travels*

The History of the World Part I*

I Heart Huckabees*

Interstellar*

Jumanji*

Jurassic Park*

Jurassic Park III*

The Karate Kid*

The Karate Kid Part II *

The Karate Kid Part III *

Little Man*

The Lost World: Jurassic Park*

Made in America*

Me, Myself and Irene*

Mrs. Doubtfire*

Oddity*

Red Sparrow*

The Revenant*

Runaway Jury*

Sexy Beast*

Shark Tale*

The Spy Who Dumped Me*

Superbad*

Tombstone*

True Story*

21 Jump Street*

22 Jump Street *

Wall Street*

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps*

War of the Worlds*

Widows*

Wild*

The Wolf of Wall Street*

Year One*

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger*

April 3

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (3 episodes)

April 4

Kindergarten: The Musical (5 episodes)

Dying for Sex*

The Darjeeling Limited*

Fantastic Mr. Fox*

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou*

The Royal Tenenbaums*

Rushmore*

April 7

David Blaine Do Not Attempt (2 episodes)

April 8

Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 8)

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Episodes 1-3)*

April 9

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 3 (4 episodes)

Angels & Demons*

The Da Vinci Code*

April 11

Pets

The Abyss 4K

April 12

Doctor Who Season 2 (Episode 1)

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection

-To Catch a Smuggler Season 8 (8 episodes)

April 15

Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 9)

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Episodes 4)*

April 16

Big City Greens Season 4 (7 episodes)

SuperKitties Season 2 (3 episodes)

April 18

Light & Magic Season 2 (Episode 1)

April 19

Doctor Who Season 2 (Episode 2)

April 21

Secret of the Penguins (3 episodes)

No Hard Feelings*

April 22

Andor Season 2 (Episodes 1-3)

Sea Lions of the Galapagos

Guardians of the Galapagos

ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (4 episodes)

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Episodes 5)*

April 25

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

April 26

Doctor Who Season 2 (Episode 3)

April 29

Andor Season 2 (Episodes 4-6)

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Episodes 6)*

April 30

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts Season 5 (7 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 3 (5 episodes)

