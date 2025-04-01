Disney+ Adds Gone Girl, Black Swan, & More Juicy Psychological Thrillers
Let's get a little crazy.
If the winter months had you feeling a bit stir-crazy, Disney+ has just the thing to help you let loose all throughout April. Along with continuing some pulse-pounding original action series, Disney+ is also adding dozens of beloved movies to its library, particularly through its Disney+ and Hulu bundle. One of the standout highlights is the number of twist-filled psychological thrillers stalking their way onto Disney+ this month, including favorites like Gone Girl, Black Swan, and Red Sparrow.
In terms of Disney+’s original content, April is all about the sci-fi action. The revived Daredevil: Born Again will air its first season finale on April 15, with the second season of Ncuti Gatwa’s iteration of Doctor Who premiering just a couple days before that. And Star Wars fans can finally rejoice after the three-year Andor break officially ends when Season 2 premieres April 22.
If you’re looking for a good movie instead of a series, the Hulu bundle is the way to go. If you have the deal, you can stream edge-of-your-seat faves like Black Swan, Arrival, Widows, and more starting at the beginning of the month.
For more of a light-hearted watch, try a newly-added hit comedy like No Hard Feelings, Superbad, or 21 Jump Street. Check out the full list for April below.
*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.
April 1
- Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 7)
- Lost Treasures of Rome Season 2 (6 episodes)
- National Parks: USA (5 episodes)
- RoboGobo (24 episodes)
- Arrival*
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel*
- Black Swan*
- Boys on the Side*
- Concussion*
- Copycat*
- Enough Said*
- The Equalizer*
- Gifted*
- The Good Thief*
- Gone Girl*
- Gulliver’s Travels*
- The History of the World Part I*
- I Heart Huckabees*
- Interstellar*
- Jumanji*
- Jurassic Park*
- Jurassic Park III*
- The Karate Kid*
- The Karate Kid Part II *
- The Karate Kid Part III *
- Little Man*
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park*
- Made in America*
- Me, Myself and Irene*
- Mrs. Doubtfire*
- Oddity*
- Red Sparrow*
- The Revenant*
- Runaway Jury*
- Sexy Beast*
- Shark Tale*
- The Spy Who Dumped Me*
- Superbad*
- Tombstone*
- True Story*
- 21 Jump Street*
- 22 Jump Street *
- Wall Street*
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps*
- War of the Worlds*
- Widows*
- Wild*
- The Wolf of Wall Street*
- Year One*
- You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger*
April 3
- Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (3 episodes)
April 4
- Kindergarten: The Musical (5 episodes)
- Dying for Sex*
- The Darjeeling Limited*
- Fantastic Mr. Fox*
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou*
- The Royal Tenenbaums*
- Rushmore*
April 7
- David Blaine Do Not Attempt (2 episodes)
April 8
- Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 8)
- The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Episodes 1-3)*
April 9
- Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 3 (4 episodes)
- Angels & Demons*
- The Da Vinci Code*
April 11
- Pets
- The Abyss 4K
April 12
- Doctor Who Season 2 (Episode 1)
- Titanic: The Digital Resurrection
- -To Catch a Smuggler Season 8 (8 episodes)
April 15
- Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 9)
- The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Episodes 4)*
April 16
- Big City Greens Season 4 (7 episodes)
- SuperKitties Season 2 (3 episodes)
April 18
- Light & Magic Season 2 (Episode 1)
April 19
- Doctor Who Season 2 (Episode 2)
April 21
- Secret of the Penguins (3 episodes)
- No Hard Feelings*
April 22
- Andor Season 2 (Episodes 1-3)
- Sea Lions of the Galapagos
- Guardians of the Galapagos
- ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (4 episodes)
- The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Episodes 5)*
April 25
- Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium
April 26
- Doctor Who Season 2 (Episode 3)
April 29
- Andor Season 2 (Episodes 4-6)
- The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Episodes 6)*
April 30
- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts Season 5 (7 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 3 (5 episodes)
