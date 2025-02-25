You Can Stream The Oscars Live With This Disney+ Bundle

Awards season can be hard on the new-generation cord-cutters who don’t really have access to broadcast TV anymore. But luckily, you don’t need a television to tune into the Academy Awards this year. While the 2025 Oscars will be airing on ABC, you can also live-stream movies’ biggest night on a couple different services.

For the first time ever, the Oscars will be streaming live on Hulu this year. Even better — if you have a Disney+ subscription, you can also watch the awards show there with the app’s Hulu bundle. The basic Disney+ and Hulu bundle subscription is $10.99 per month, which is only a dollar more than a standard Disney+ standalone subscription and adds Hulu’s entire library to your Disney+ account — including the ability to live-stream the Oscars on March 2.

And this year’s ceremony is already stacking up to be one you’re not going to want to miss. The early buzz was all about the Spanish-language musical drama Emilia Pérez, which garnered the most nominations for the Oscars with 13 nods. But some recent controversies around the film have started to make it seem like the bigger awards may go another way.

Pathé

Other highly-nominated movies at this year’s ceremony include The Brutalist, Wicked, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, and Anora.

Although the Academy has announced the 2025 Oscars will not include musical performances of this year’s Best Original Song nominees as it has done in the past, there will still be some song and dance on stage. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are set to perform a medley from Wicked, and Lisa, Raye, and Doja Cat will deliver a performance of their new collab “Born Again.”

The 2025 event will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, and it will be broadcast live on ABC and streaming on Hulu (and Disney+ via the bundle) on March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.