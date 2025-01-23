Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande have been keeping their romance very private, but Slater couldn’t help himself from celebrating his GF after she scored her first Oscar nomination. Not only did Slater flood his Instagram Stories with reposts of Grande’s accolade, he also made a very rare grid post showing off Grande in a way he never had before.

On Jan. 23, Grande was revealed to be a nominee in the Best Supporting Actress category at this year’s Oscars for her magical turn as Glinda in Wicked. Shortly after the announcement, her fellow Wicked star and IRL boyfriend paid tribute to her online. Among the several celebratory posts he reshared included a close-up of Grande as Glinda. “Oscar. Nominated,” he wrote, tagging her in the story.

But this was also a grid-worthy occasion. Slater posted a captionless photo of Grande gazing out of a hotel room window with a bundle of (Glinda-approved) pink balloons, tagging her, Wicked, and the Academy.

The shot is notable as it marks a the first time Slater has let fans in on the more intimate side of his relationship with Grande. All of his previous posts that feature Grande are either from the Wicked set or the movie’s press tour. But in this photo, Grande is relaxing in nothing but an oversized sweater in what appears to be a room she’s sharing with Slater.

After Slater and Grande recently kicked off awards season by attending the National Board of Review Awards gala together on Jan. 7, is looks like their ready to indulge in some swanky date nights ahead. Maybe they’ll even put their love on display at the Oscars.

Grande shared her own emotional response to the nomination on her own Instagram page. “Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to [the Academy] for this unfathomable recognition,” she wrote. “I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny.”