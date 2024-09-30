Ariana Grande isn’t letting the gossip about her love life cloud her eternal sunshine. The pop star made a rare comment about her relationship with boyfriend Ethan Slater, calling out the “disappointing” narrative surrounding the beginning of their romance. “So many people believe the worst version of it,” Grande told Vanity Fair on Sept. 30. “That was definitely a tough ride.”

She’s talking about the rumors that their relationship began as an affair. Reports that the two Wicked co-stars had started dating sprang up in July 2023. At the time, Grande had just publicly split with her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, though their divorce papers later revealed they’d ended things several months earlier. Slater also filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Lilly Jay, at the same time.

The suspicious timing gave the media a delicious scandal to speculate about, and now Grande is slamming the press for painting her partner as a cheater.

“There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” Grande told Vanity Fair. “No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bullshit tabloid can rewrite in real life.”

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Grande and Slater have kept their relationship private for the most part, but that hasn’t stopped the public fascination with the couple. Grande revealed she’s learned to cope with the gossip a bit thanks to her years of experience as a public figure, but there’s clearly still some animosity.

“Honestly, it’s taken me a lot of hard work to be able to last this long and to heal certain parts of my relationship to fame and to what I do because of these tabloids that have been trying to destroy me since I was 19 years old,” Grande said. “But you know what? I’m 31 years old and I’m not a perfect person, but I am definitely deeply good, and I’m proud of who I’m becoming. I will never let disreputable evil tabloids ruin my life or my perception of what is real and good.”