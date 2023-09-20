The Timeline Of Ariana's Divorce Is Even Messier Than You Thought

When the first reports of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s divorce sprung up over the summer, fans of the couple were shook. The sudden split seemed to come out of nowhere... until tons of new information about the separation started coming to light. It wasn’t until their official divorce filing that fans learned exactly when they had called it quits, and the timeline is very interesting considering the rumors about Grande’s new boyfriend, Ethan Slater. There’s a lot to unravel, so let’s break down the specifics of Grande and Gomez’s divorce timeline.

Before jumping into where things went wrong, we need to look back at how Grande and Gomez’s romance began. They were first linked at the beginning of 2020, when they were spotted making out at a bar. A few months later, they made things Instagram official, and before the year came to an end, they got engaged. They got married in the summer of 2021, but things started to look bleak for the newlyweds in 2022. That summer, reports surfaced that the couple was heading for divorce. And when that divorce finally happened in September 2022, the papers revealed Grande and Gomez had separated much earlier than anyone knew. A big factor in the breakup seems to have been Grande’s involvement in the Wicked movie, so let’s track exactly where and when things went off the rails.

November 2021: Grande is cast in Wicked

About six months after marrying Gomez, Grande was cast as Galinda in Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of the musical Wicked. Filming for the movie would take place in London in 2022, meaning Grande would have to be apart from her new husband, whom she was living with in Los Angeles.

November 2022: Grande posts her final photo of Gomez

The last pic Grande shared of Gomez to her Instagram was a smiley couples selfie, which she posted on Nov. 29, 2022.

December 2022: Filming begins for Wicked

On Dec. 9, Chu confirmed that production had recently begun for the Wicked movies, which would now be released in two parts, with the first scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024. The lengthy filming process meant Grande had to relocate to London.

December 2022: Ethan Slater is cast in Wicked

Enter the third important character in this timeline. A few days after filming had begun, Broadway star Ethan Slater was announced to be playing Boq in the movies.

January 2023: Gomez visits Grande in London

At the end of January, paparazzi snapped photos of Gomez visiting his wife in London, walking arm-in-arm as they stopped by a crepe stand. Page Six later reported this was a “last ditch effort” to save the marriage, which had already been having problems.

February 2023: Grande and Gomez privately separate

According to their divorce files, Grande and Gomez had already called it quits on Feb. 20, about two and a half months into their shift to long-distance.

May 2023: Grande says she loves Gomez in an anniversary post

While their divorce papers said they had split three months before their second anniversary, Grande still professed her love for her allegedly estranged husband by posting a romantic pic and writing, “i love him so.”

May 2023: Slater dedicates a Mother’s Day post to his wife Lilly Jay

Around that same time, Slater was also publicly praising his spouse. He shared some snaps of his 8-month-old son, wishing his wife a happy Mother’s Day to “the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world.”

June 2023: Grande is photographed embracing Slater

A day after Grande’s birthday at the end of June, the paparazzi caught her and Slater with their arms around one another as they took a stroll through SoHo Farmhouse in the English countryside.

July 16, 2023: Reports of Grande and Gomez’s split surface

This is when sh*t really hit the fan. After Grande was spotted in the crowd at Wimbleton without her wedding ring, reports began to come out that she and Gomez had split and were preparing to file for divorce. Long distance was cited as their main issue.

July 20, 2023: Reports that Grande and Slater are dating surface

Just a couple days later, TMZ reported that Grande was dating her Wicked co-star Slater. The source claimed that the pair had been seeing each other for “several months” at that point.

July 26, 2023: Slater files for divorce from Jay

It didn’t even take a week for Slater to seemingly confirm the gossip by filing for divorce for his wife of five years. Jay made her feelings known by calling out Grande in a statement to Page Six: “Not a girl’s girl... My family is just collateral damage.”

September 2023: Grande and Gomez’s jointly file for divorce

On Sept. 18, Grande and Gomez’s breakup was made official when the ex-spouses filed for divorce at the same time.