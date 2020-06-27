On Friday, June 26, Ariana Grande posted a pre-birthday thread on Instagram, featuring shots of her dogs and her boo. The singer has been dating Dalton Gomez, a Southern California real estate agent, since some time in March, but fans haven't seen them together much. Though the couple confirmed their relationship in the Stuck with U music video that dropped on May 7, the pair has not appeared in any Instagram photos together — until now. Ariana Grande's first Instagram photo with Dalton Gomez is so adorable.

Before the singer officially turned 27 on Friday, June 26, she posted some sweet pictures to her Instagram. The thread begins with Grande and her dogs, first with some posed photos, followed by some adorable videos. One video shows her dog Coco eating a piece of seaweed. The next one focuses on her dog Toulouse howling by the pool. Finally, there is a photo of Grande and her boo Gomez. The photo shows Grande smiling, as Gomez has his arm wrapped around her shoulders.

While the public doesn't know a ton about the budding romance, the pair were first linked back in late March. E! News got some inside information on Gomez as rumors began swirling. "They run in the same circle," shared a source close to the singer. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home." People also reported that a source close to the couple said they'd been hanging out a couple of months prior, which would put the start of their dating history back in January 2020.

Before becoming Instagram official, Grande confirmed the romance in the music video for Stuck With U, her recent collaboration with Justin Bieber, which premiered on YouTube on May 7. While Grande is alone or with her pups for most of the video, as it spotlights other famous couples in quarantine, the end of the video shows off some PDA with Gomez.

Grande's birthday celebration took place in her home, and the star featured some shots of the shindig on her Instagram Stories. By the looks of it, her close friends — Gomez included — surprised her with a Midsommar theme, complete with floral headbands and centerpieces, and the movie's star Florence Pugh even expressed her approval. Grande received professional photo portraits of each of her dogs as a gift. Grande tagged Gomez's private Instagram account in her Stories, and it looks like Gomez has also posted some cozy photos of the couple together on his public account.

Gomez was seen making a cameo in late May in an Instagram video promoting the Grande-featuring track from Lady Gaga, Rain On Me.

While the pair are keeping it low-key as far as sharing their relationship deets on social media, it looks like Grande and Gomez are still going strong.