Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are two of the fiercest females in the music industry. Whenever one of the artists drops a new song, fans hang on every lyric they sing. That's why, when Gaga and Grande teamed up for a duet in May 2020 — during a worldwide pandemic — fans knew whatever they came up with was going to be magic, and that's exactly what it was. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me" lyrics are super powerful.

The single, off Gaga's upcoming "Chromatica" album, dropped on Friday, May 22, and was an instant hit. Fans got confirmation that a Grande and Gaga collab was in the works when Gaga's "Chromatica" track list leaked in April. (Not to mention, the track list showed that Gaga also teamed up with Elton John and BLACKPINK for songs on the album, but more of that at a later date.)

Grande later confirmed that the song would drop sooner than fans expected. "Rain on me," Grande captioned artwork for the duet, adding that the tune would be released on May 22.

After days of social media posts teasing the collab, "Rain on Me" is finally here, and fans are so psyched. Listen to Gaga and Grande's song below, and scroll down for all of the lyrics.

Verse 1:

I didn't ask for a free ride

I only asked you to show me a real good time

I never asked for the rainfall

At least I showed up, you showed me nothing at all

Pre-Chorus:

It's coming down on me

Water like misery

It's coming down on me

I'm ready, rain on me

Chorus:

I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive

Rain on me, rain, rainRain on me, rain, rain

I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me

Post-Chorus:

Rain on me

Mmm, oh yeah, baby

Rain on me

Verse 2:

Livin' in a world where no one's innocent

Oh, but at least we try, mmm

Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in

So I don't lose my mind, baby, yeah

Pre-Chorus:

I can feel it on my skin (It's comin' down on me)

Teardrops on my face (Water like misery)

Let it wash away my sins (It's coming down on me)

Let it wash away, yeah

Chorus:

I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive

Rain on me, rain, rainRain on me, rain, rain

I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me

Bridge:

Hands up to the skyI'll be your galaxy

I'm about to fly

Rain on me, tsunami

Hands up to the sky

I'll be your galaxyI'm about to fly

Rain on me

Chorus:

I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive

Rain on me, rain, rainRain on me, rain, rain

I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me

Outro:

I hear the thunder comin' down

Won't you rain on me?

Eh, eh, yeah (Rain on, woo)

I hear the thunder comin' down

Won't you rain on me?