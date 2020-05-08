Fans knew that when the clock struck midnight on Friday, May 8, they'd get a brand new song from Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. What they didn't know, though, was that particular song would end with Grande making a pretty big — but subtle — announcement about her love life. Ariana Grande confirmed her relationship with Dalton Gomez in the "Stuck With U" music video and Arianators are living for it.

Grande and Bieber enlisted some of their famous friends to help make a super special music video for their romantic tune. The song is all about embracing alone time at home with those you love while practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. (The song is also helping raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.)

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Max Ehrich were one of the couples who appeared in the visual, while Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, was also front and center at many points during the video.

Throughout the nearly four minute video, it seemed Grande was self-quarantined with just her dog, who she couldn't help but cuddle and kiss in between verses. However, it was the last few seconds of the music video that showed Grande and Gomez looking like a lot more than just friends.

Check out the sweet moment at the 3:37 mark below.

Fans went wild over Grande's PDA with Gomez.

After the music video dropped, Grande didn't directly address her relationship with Gomez, but did post a short clip of their music video moment to her Instagram Stories.

Courtesy of Ariana Grande on Instagram

Grande's confirmation comes weeks after a source told E! that the pop star was dating the real estate agent — and spending a lot of time with him while in self-quarantine.

"They run in the same circle," the source explained. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home."

It seems Grande was waiting for the perfect time to share the news of her relationship, and the "Stuck With U" music video just so happened to be an ideal opportunity to do it.

