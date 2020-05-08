Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber blessed the airwaves on Friday, May 8, when they released their romantic duet "Stuck With U." While the lyrics were touching, it was the music video that really moved fans. Many Beliebers and Arianators expected to see Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin pop up during the video, but no one could have guessed who else would appear in the visual for the bop. These celebrity cameos in the "Stuck With U" video will have you jumping for joy.

From Kendall and Kylie Jenner to a brief moment featuring Grande with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, fans had to rewatch the video dozens of time to make sure they didn't miss a beat.

"Stuck With U" is all about making the most of spending time with those you love as people all over the globe shelter in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The music video featured sweet moments of celeb couples enjoying their time with loved ones doing everything from dancing to goofing off, and it legit gave fans all the feels.

From the moment the music video started, celebs began popping up, like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis who danced adorably together in their home.

Demi Lovato looked lucky in love as she shared an intimate moment with boyfriend Max Ehrich for the visual.

Kendall and Kylie proved they're sister goals during their appearance.

Of course Jaden Smith popped up during one scene.

One of the most unexpected cameos came as the video ended when Gomez twirled Grande around and the two shared a sweet kiss. Check it out.

Michael Bublé, Chance the Rapper, Lil Dicky, Steph and Ayesha Curry, and Gwyneth Paltrow were among the other famous faces to grace Bieber and Grande's "Stuck With U" music video, and everyone seemed to enjoy it.

Watch the full music video below to see what other celebs joined in on the fun. Chances are you'll have to pause the video multiple times to see all of the cameos, but it's definitely worth it.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.