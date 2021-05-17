Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Got Married In A "Tiny & Intimate" Wedding

The “7 rings” singer added another sparkler to her collection: a wedding ring. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married, according to sources who spoke to People and TMZ. The pint-sized wedding might have had a small guest list, but there was no shortage of love. "They got married," Grande's rep told People on May 17. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Per TMZ, the nuptials were pretty casual. Apparently, there was no traditional ceremony, and Grande and Dalton traded their vows informally. “It was really just for them,” the site reported on May 17. “It’s unclear how long they planned to do it this way — in other words, whether it was impulsive or not.”

The bride and groom reportedly tied the knot in front of family members from both sides at Grande’s home in Montecito, California. The estate was previously owned by Ellen DeGeneres; Grande purchased it in June 2020 for a cool $6.75 million.

The singer announced her engagement to the real estate agent in December 2020 when she posted a photo of her unique diamond-and-pearl ring with the caption, “forever n then some.” At the time, a source told People, "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.”

The couple keeps their relationship pretty private, but fans do know they’ve reportedly been together since January 2020. They quarantined together during the height of the pandemic and made a joint cameo in the May 2020 music video for Justin Bieber’s song “Stuck With U.” It’s rumored that some of the songs on Grande’s 2020 album positions are about Gomez — including the title track.

While the newlyweds haven’t shared any photos of their wedding just yet, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about what the event might have looked like. Are you ready for this?

Major congratulations are in order for the happy couple! Hopefully, more details emerge soon — but if not, I can’t wait to hear plenty of marriage-inspired tracks on Grande’s next album.