Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez's Relationship Timeline Is A Whirlwind

Now that they are engaged to be married, I think it's time to take a look back at Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship timeline. If you haven't been keeping up with the pop star and her real estate mogul husband-to-be, I don't blame you. This relationship got serious real quick. And, like, there were a lot of other pressing matters to pay attention to in 2020! No matter how much you love the Positions singer, it can be hard to keep up with her love life when there's an election, a pandemic, and about a million other stressful things distracting you.

So, let me catch you up on what's been going on between them. A more detailed timeline can be found below, but the TL;DR version is that the world first learned about Grande and Gomez when they were spotted making out at a bar in February 2020. At that time, a source claimed they had reportedly been dating since January. In March, they reportedly decided to quarantine together, and in May, Gomez made an appearance in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video. He's made a few appearances on her Instagram since then and reportedly inspired a few songs on her Positions album, which came out in October. She announced their engagement in December.

It's a whirlwind, right? Process it step-by-step below.

January: They reportedly start dating. The public didn't find out about their relationship until months later, but the pair apparently first connected back in January. In March, a source reportedly told People that Grande was "into" Gomez and that the two had been seeing each other for two months.

February: They're spotted out together. Stars, they're just like us! On Feb. 11, TMZ published what just may be their best headline yet: "ARIANA GRANDE MAKES OUT WITH RANDO AT A BAR..." Considering the fact that she has a voice of an angel, a roster of A-list exes, a Grammy, and millions in the bank, I wouldn't quite put Grande in the "relatable" category. But making out with a rando at a bar? Extremely relatable. The "rando" in question, of course, turned out to to be Gomez. The two were caught making out on camera while out with friends at Louie's, a gastropub in Los Angeles' Northridge area. "We're told she rolled into the gastropub around 1 AM with a crew of friends in tow, including this gent you see here right next to her in the booth," TMZ reported at the time. "They popped in, sat down for a bit, and besides the water we're told AG wanted ... she was just all in on this guy's face."

March: TMZ reveals they're in quarantine together. On March 25, TMZ identified Gomez as Grande's "mystery man" and pointed out he was visible in a few of her quarantine Instagram Stories.

May: He makes an appearance in the "Stuck With U" video. By May, it was official. Gomez was definitely the dude quarantining with Grande — because she chose to feature a cute clip of them in the music video for the song "Stuck With U" she created with Justin Bieber. Watch it for yourself here and prepare to weep:

June: They go Instagram official. Yes, she'd been low-key teasing him in Instagram Stories since March. But Gomez didn't make an appearance on Grande's feed until June. She did it in the most casual way ever by including him in a series of random photos and videos she posted alongside the caption, "almost 27 :)."

August: She gushes about him on his birthday. On Aug. 7, in honor of Gomez's birthday, Grande gave fans a glimpse into her ultra-private relationship with the realtor by posting a series of sweet videos and photos of them throughout their relationship. The post was in honor of Gomez's birthday and she penned a sweet caption for her boo to go along with it: hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u

October: 'Positions' seems to feature more gushing. While she never mentioned him by name, fans theorized some songs from her new album Positions were inspired by Grande's relationship with Gomez, including the title track.