Arianators, don't get too excited, but your girl Ariana Grande reportedly kissed someone at a bar... and there's a video. According to TMZ, the reported kiss in question took place late night on Saturday, Feb. 8 at a gastropub called Bar Louie on the outskirts of central Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. TMZ claims their sources reportedly said Grande showed up to Bar Louie "around 1 AM with a crew of friends in tow." Included in Grande's reported "crew of friends" was apparently the dude she apparently locked lips with later that night. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Grande to confirm the claims she was reportedly kissing someone at Bar Louie that night but did not hear back in time for publication.)

"They popped in, sat down for a bit, and besides the water we're told AG wanted... she was just all in on this guy's face," TMZ wrote of Grande's reported 30-minute visit to the bar. While the video in question is super blurry, it features a woman who definitely looks like Grande leaning into a dark-haired mystery dude who has his arm wrapped around her. The lovebirds go in for multiple pecks on the lpis while seated next to each other.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The most relatable part of the entire video, in my opinion, has to be Grande's friend who's also appears to be seated in the same booth, pretending not to notice her friend's major PDA.

If you're wondering who Grande's reported tonsil hockey partner is, there unfortunately are not a whole lot of answers out there. According to TMZ's reported sources, the man "wasn't instantly recognizable" so there's a chance he might not even be famous.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

TMZ also noted that the man in the video does not resemble Social House singer Mikey Foster, who Grande has been rumored to have been seeing most recently.

Honestly, all I have to say about this is I hope it really is Grande in that video, because I'm so here for her reportedly making out with randos at bars. Stars, they're just like us!