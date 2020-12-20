Ariana Grande's days of saying, "Thank you, next" seem to be officially behind her. After striking up a relationship with real estate guru Dalton Gomez in early 2020, their romance became a focal point of her sensual 2020 hit album, Positions. Now Ariana Grande may have confirmed she's engaged to Dalton Gomez by showing off a ring on Instagram.

Elite Daily reached out to Grande and Gomez's reps for confirmation on the engagement rumors but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Sunday, Dec. 20, Grande seemingly announced the couple's engagement in her latest Insta post, which was captioned, "forever n then some." It included a series of photos of the two cuddling on the floor, as well as the 27-year-old pop star wearing what certainly looks like an engagement ring on her ring finger. One image offers a close-up look at the jewelry piece, which features an oval cut diamond, an attached white pearl, and a gold band.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," an inside source told People shortly after the news broke.

"It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy," another anonymous insider shared with E!News.

Grande and Gomez first sparked romance rumors in January 2020, before officially confirming their relationship on May 8, when they hugged and danced at the end of Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video. They've since kept the details of their personal lives pretty private, although the singer included a ton of shoutouts to her man in her sixth studio album, Positions.

"Heaven sent you to me / I'm just hopin' I don't repeat history," Grande sings in the first line of the title track. This is seemingly a dig at her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson — after five months together, the former couple called off their engagement in October 2018. Now that she and Gomez have reportedly taken the next step in their relationship, it seems like Grande is now in a much better place.

The singer, who's also set to release her Netflix documentary Excuse Me, I Love You on Dec. 21, recently shared another sweet shoutout to her partner on his birthday.

"Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all days :) i love u," she wrote in a celebratory Instagram post on Aug. 7.

Here's to a very memorable 2021 for the couple!