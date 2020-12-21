Just when you thought "7 rings" was it for Ariana Grande, she now has a very important eighth. On Dec. 20, the pop star casually broke the internet by announcing her engagement to Dalton Gomez on Instagram. "forever n then some," Grande captioned her slideshow of pics with her now-husband-to-be — including a snap of her engagement ring tucked in for good measure. As if that wasn't exciting enough, stans uncovered a possible theory behind Ariana Grande's engagement ring. Spoiler alert: You might want to grab some tissues.

In general, Grande's diamond-and-pearl ring has an atypical design. But what's really noteworthy here is a Grande tweet from 2014 that fans dug up after her engagement announcement. "nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin," she wrote, sharing a snap of a pearl ring. "she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me." (Grande's grandpa Frank passed away in 2014.) Fast forward to 2020, and cue the water works.

If you need even more tea to back up this adorable theory, fans also dug up this 2018 tweet — a picture of Grande's grandparents that she captioned, "forever n then some." Grande has yet to confirm fans' theory about her engagement ring (after all, she's a bit busy promoting excuse me, i love you, her new Netflix documentary that drops Dec. 21.), but if it's true? BRB, crying as I sing along to "no tears left to cry."

Regardless of it's potential emotional significance, Gomez proposed with a stunner. According to expert jewelers, the cost of Grande's custom ring is in the ballpark of $300,000. "Ariana’s two-stone ring appears to feature a 5-7 carat oval diamond offset, next to 5-6mm pearl set on a simple white gold or platinum band," Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion for jewelry company Brilliant Earth, tells Elite Daily. "Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center stone, we estimate the cost of the engagement ring between approximately $300,000—350,000." Eeeep!

Gomez and Grande have kept their relationship pretty low-key since officially revealing it back in May. The two first sparked dating rumors in February 2020, when they were photographed kissing at a bar just outside Los Angeles. They added fuel to the fire at the start of quarantine in March, when Grande posted several Instagram Stories subtly featuring Gomez. In May, they went public with their love in the music video for Grande's collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U."

It's safe to say these two will be "stuck" together for many years to come. Can't wait for my save-the-date to arrive in the mail!