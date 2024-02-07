Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tracklist Has Some Spicy Titles

Ariana Grande is ready to bask in the sunshine, while dispelling the shadowy rumors that have been surrounding her. After her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez in 2023, Grande’s love life has been the hot topic of the moment. But she’s ready to get back into pop-star mode in 2024. The singer has confirmed her new album is coming soon, and it already sounds like the record won’t shy away from addressing what’s been going on with Grande personally.

Grande started teasing her new era in late 2023, subtly dropping Easter eggs for her fans on social media. Finally, all the clues came together when Grande confirmed her seventh album will be titled Eternal Sunshine, a reference to the 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring Grande’s favorite actor, Jim Carrey.

The album name also hinted that Grande would be getting very personal about her love life, considering Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is about a former couple who have their memories wiped after a painful breakup. Shortly after Grande’s divorce, rumors bubbled up that she had begun dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who was also going through a divorce at the time.

Sure enough, Grande used Eternal Sunshine’s lead single to seemingly take aim at all gossip around her and Slater’s relationship. “Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose d*ck I ride?,” Grande cooed in the bridge of the teasingly titled “Yes, And?”

With Grande’s comeback officially in full swing, here’s all the tea on her personal new album.

The Tracklist Is Spicy

The names of all 13 songs haven’t been fully revealed, but Grande has shared a good portion of the tracklist already. Along with “Yes, And?” and Eternal Sunshine’s title track, Grande has revealed four more songs: “Intro (End of the World),” “Bye,” “Supernatural,” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).”

The Album Has 7 Covers

When it comes to cover art, Eternal Sunshine is doing things on a Grande scale. The pop star has surprised fans by revealing the new record will have multiple covers to choose from, with the standard edition being a blurry close-up of Grande’s face.

Republic

Grande has since confirmed that there are seven different cover art options for Eternal Sunshine.

The Sun Will Be Shining This Spring

Eternal Sunshine is slated to be released on March 8.