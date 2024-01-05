Good karma and red lipstick are her aesthetic.
Arianators, it’s official — Ariana Grande is back in album mode. It’s been three years since she released Positions, her sixth album that proved R&B-inspired melodies are the perfect match for her. Since that album, the singer has been in her bag outside the studio: She’s currently starring as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked films. In August 2023, Grande surprisingly returned to the booth for her Yours Truly re-release; however, fans were eager to hear new material from her. And now, it seems that time has finally come.
The AG7 signs have very clear since December 2023. Earlier that month, Grande shared a photo carousel of her in the studio with producer, Max Martin, on Instagram. (Martin has worked with the singer numerous times in the past, so it’s safe to assume they’re cooking up some serious pop magic.) In multiple slides, she can be seen singing into a mic and fine tuning some vocal files. As Victoria Monét aptly commented under the post, Grande’s “back in her musical home.”
Since that Dec. 7 post, Grande has seemingly been dropping clues about her new album’s aesthetic. And by the looks of it, she’s embracing red and jackpot numbers in this era. Here’s all the Easter eggs the singer has dropped about AG7 so far.