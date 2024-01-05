Arianators, it’s official — Ariana Grande is back in album mode. It’s been three years since she released Positions, her sixth album that proved R&B-inspired melodies are the perfect match for her. Since that album, the singer has been in her bag outside the studio: She’s currently starring as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked films. In August 2023, Grande surprisingly returned to the booth for her Yours Truly re-release; however, fans were eager to hear new material from her. And now, it seems that time has finally come.

The AG7 signs have very clear since December 2023. Earlier that month, Grande shared a photo carousel of her in the studio with producer, Max Martin, on Instagram. (Martin has worked with the singer numerous times in the past, so it’s safe to assume they’re cooking up some serious pop magic.) In multiple slides, she can be seen singing into a mic and fine tuning some vocal files. As Victoria Monét aptly commented under the post, Grande’s “back in her musical home.”

Since that Dec. 7 post, Grande has seemingly been dropping clues about her new album’s aesthetic. And by the looks of it, she’s embracing red and jackpot numbers in this era. Here’s all the Easter eggs the singer has dropped about AG7 so far.

01 The Red Lip Seen Around The World Instagram/@ArianaGrande The AG7 chatter hit a new echelon on Dec. 27, 2023. That day, Grande shared a photo carousel on Instagram with a caption that read, “See you next year.” This post confirmed she had new music in store, since it also included a teary-eyed selfie of her in the recording booth. In another photo, Iyla Salmanzadeh — who co-produced her Sweetener album — can be seen working his magic on a computer. The surprise didn’t stop there. In multiple slides, there’s a postcard of Grande wearing red lipstick from her REM Beauty brand. It seems this photo was a holiday package for her fans, as her largest Instagram fan account (@honeymoonavenue) received the same gift. With that said, many people believe the postcard is the cover art for the album or its lead single. On X (formerly known as Twitter), one fan hinted Grande might’ve still been brunette when the photo was taken. If accurate, there’s a chance the singer started building this era before she went blonde for Wicked.

02 The Red Kiss Emoji Might Be The Star Of This New Era On Dec. 29, Grande proved that red might be the signature color of AG7. That day, the singer shared a post of her collaborators Salmanzadeh and Martin using the red kiss mark emoji on her Instagram Stories. Fans also noticed that typing “7” into the Apple emoji keyboard will bring up that same graphic. While it’s unclear if that Apple speculation is related to the album, it is iconic.

03 AG7? Oh, Sign Me Up Digital Music Grande started the year off with some spring cleaning. On Jan. 1, she cleared her Sweetener Instagram page and added a sign-up link to AG7 in the bio. The sign-up page is a huge Easter egg for the new album. Not only is the page’s background a blurred shot of the red-lipped postcard, but it reportedly alluded that she might release something this month. As of now, that ‘January 2024’ checkbox is no longer available on the site.

04 AG7 Might Be Filled With “7” and Casino References DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Red isn’t the only potential theme of this album. Some fans believe that AG7 might have references to Las Vegas and casino culture. Back in December 2023, one fan noticed one of Grande’s gift sets for her perfume line looked like a pink gambling table. The selection, which is named “Dealer,” features six dices and two cut-outs on either side that resemble a deck of cards. That’s not all, though. That same month, celebrity photographer Miles Diggs shared a photo of Grande in her now go-to red lip on Instagram. Most notably, he captioned the post “go time” with a clapper board and 777 jackpot emoji. Oh? Speaking of the number 7, it certainly seems to be a common theme in AG7’s promotion. Here’s an Instagram overlook: On Dec. 7, she shared seven photos in her carousel. She then posted a video of her singing in the studio (which has its own theory) on Dec. 17, and her “see you next year” post came on Dec. 27.